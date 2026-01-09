DARPA Uses AI to Push Viral Pandemic Outbreak Modeling From Weeks to Days
Speed is being prioritized over scrutiny, with AI-generated models designed to justify interventions before they can be meaningfully challenged.
The U.S. military is funding artificial intelligence (AI) systems designed to drastically accelerate viral outbreak modeling—compressing a process that typically takes weeks into something that can be produced in days, then used to steer real-world interventions.
In other words, the faster the model, the less time there is to question whether the response is justified at all.
This acceleration follows DARPA’s already-documented pre-COVID pandemic infrastructure designed to turn digital genetic sequences into synthesized viruses and mass-produced mRNA countermeasures on a fixed timeline.
DARPA’s Stated Problem: Pandemic Models Were Brittle, Opaque, & Slow
According to a December Science publication:
As SARS-CoV-2 radiated across the planet in 2020, epidemiologists scrambled to predict its spread—and its deadly consequences. Often, they turned to models that not only simulate viral transmission and hospitalization rates, but can also predict the effect of interventions: masks, vaccines, or travel bans.
But in addition to being computationally intensive, models in epidemiology and other disciplines can be black boxes: millions of lines of legacy code subject to finicky tunings by operators at research organizations scattered around the world. They don’t always provide clear guidance. “The models that are used are often kind of brittle and nonexplainable,” says Erica Briscoe, who was a program manager for the Automating Scientific Knowledge Extraction and Modeling (ASKEM) project at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) own program manager is conceding that the models used to steer COVID-era responses were fragile and difficult to interpret.
Meaning: they’re not trying to slow down or restrain model-driven policy after COVID.
They’re trying to make the same kind of decision machinery run faster.
There’s “real potential” for them to speed up model building during an outbreak, says Mohsen Malekinejad, an epidemiologist at the University of California San Francisco who helped evaluate the ASKEM products. “In a pandemic, time is always our biggest constraint. We need to have the information. We need to have it fast,” he says. “We simply don’t have enough data-skilled modelers for every single emergence, or every different type of public health need.”
The Program: AI-Generated Outbreak Models on Demand
“Launched in 2022, the $29.4 million program aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools that can make model building easier, faster, and more transparent.”
DARPA funded infrastructure that standardizes and accelerates outbreak modeling.
The emphasis is on speed, reproducibility, and usability by non-specialists, allowing policy-relevant models to be generated quickly, even when underlying assumptions are incomplete or contested.
How It Works: Papers & Notebooks → Equations → Models
“The program’s AI tools automate that coding, allowing researchers to construct, update, and combine models at a higher level of abstraction.”
By removing much of the technical friction involved in model construction, these tools make it easier to generate outbreak models that carry institutional weight, even when the scientific grounding is thin or uncertain.
“ASKEM teams designed AI systems that can consume scientific literature… and extract the equations and knowledge needed to create or update a given model.”
Scientific literature is converted directly into reusable model components, giving machine-parsed interpretations of research the ability to propagate quickly into decision-making frameworks.
“One ASKEM project developed a way to ingest those notebooks, extract the underlying mathematical descriptions, and turn them into a model.”
Informal reasoning and exploratory notebook work can be elevated into deployable models at speed, reducing the distance between preliminary thinking and authoritative outputs.
Intervention-Focused Modeling
“The resulting model integrated the viruses’ different transmission and seasonal patterns, while gauging the effects of interventions such as wearing masks and testing.”
The system is designed to evaluate intervention scenarios alongside disease dynamics, embedding policy considerations directly into the modeling process.
“Testers were asked to model the impact of a vaccination campaign on the cost of hospitalization for hepatitis A in a state’s unhoused drug users.”
These tools are oriented toward applied governance questions—cost, targeting, and campaign impact—rather than purely descriptive epidemiology.
The Speed Claim: 83% Faster
“In the final results, testers found that the ASKEM tools, when pitted against standard modeling workflows, could create models 83% faster.”
Model generation is fast enough to fit within political and media timelines, reducing the opportunity for external review before results are acted upon.
“They were able to build practically useful models in a 40-hour work week for multiple problems.”
Once speed ceases to be the limiting factor, the pressure shifts toward rapid implementation rather than careful validation.
‘Transparency’ as an Internal Confidence Signal
“Because of the ASKEM models’ enhanced transparency, testers also found that decision-makers would be more confident in ASKEM’s outputs than in those of traditional models.”
Here, “transparency” functions less as a safeguard and more as a confidence amplifier for officials.
By making models legible enough to satisfy internal review, the system reduces friction within institutions, allowing officials to act more quickly while unresolved uncertainties remain embedded in the outputs.
Intended Users: Health, Defense, & Intelligence Agencies
“DARPA is working to find agencies or programs within the health, defense, and intelligence communities that might want to take advantage of ASKEM.”
Outbreak modeling is being positioned as a permanent national-security capability, integrated alongside defense and intelligence functions rather than treated as an ad hoc public-health exercise.
Bottom Line
DARPA is building a system that converts literature, assumptions, and exploratory analysis into outbreak models fast enough to guide interventions in near real time.
When speed is treated as the primary constraint, the window for scrutiny, dissent, and meaningful challenge necessarily collapses before those models are used to justify action.
This isn’t about Trump or Biden: Two similar flip sides of the same good ‘ol’ boys coin, hope versus fear is a false binary that has little to do with democracy, freedom, expert decisions or informed choice.
The key point I sense from your great report, Jon, is that 🇺🇸unelected officials are all about homemade models and proud that they are so powerful… they are awed by their own ugly potential and existential threat to life on earth.
Models are NOT evidence based strategies, let alone basic or fundamental science any more than generic one-size fits all medicine is relevant in translation for patients viewed through a dogmatic meat grinder.
Predictive speculations and data or medical engineering are not the same as protective, defensive or health research.
High risk ‘defense’ research is a bit of a euphemism.
If these models are based on the foundational Palantir systems, well then… we know the pros can integrate models and project their fabrications as predictive modelling.
Ongoing research indicates our institutions hide beyond secure tech as it fails to validate models, just update them. They fail to consider genuine human factors and feedback. Rather, systematic updates ensures there is no base rate information. Predictive and generative AI systems juggle a high dimensional cloud of NL data, modelled, and combined to call it ML on LLM or SLM. Yet, it’s neither info or knowledge.
This DARPA work is no better now than what I was writing about in scholarly papers, 40 years ago. Then it was IBM mainframes doing the some lame math and modelling of ‘threats’ in Vietnam to inform ‘us’ on the 6pm national news that there might be enemy combatants under those jungle tree tops. The computer spit out calculations so that Kissinger claimed he was justified in advising we go with the military order to carpet bomb the jungles including civilian populations.
What were we fighting for? Democracy with no living civilians?
Why use advanced tech and high risk research to further project power and impose our will on everyone at home and abroad?
Call it Defense and people bow down to those in uniform, and some billionaires who chit chat about the antichrist as they buy off the politicians and fabricate an appearance of authority.
Yes, the few among us hold the big guns. And this is not Kansas anymore nor Oz.
We say we are innovative and need to compete against the Chinese or Russians who focus their systems and AI on practical applications.
🇺🇸tech domination relies on Black Box Surveillance x asymmetric information = Algorithmic Idiocy X Automated Ignorance.
Since the mid 90s we have said to the G8 that we would go to great lengths to defend American consumerism and grab oil for control of the Chinese production capacity. Our economic model is applied like we are in a zero sum game. But, we are forgetting the rules WE set for everyone. It’s not the WEF, UN, or WHO’s fault either when we demanded they be just as we wanted them to be. And we host CEPI, Gavi and public-private partnerships that rally around the models, with offices on American soil.
DARPA brilliance? Is this 🇺🇸made BS and dangerously degraded ai?
Just ask the people in Oregon or the relatives of people blown away from their homes (or in their homes) in Gaza. Our tech targets one potential terrorist in an apartment building to trigger use of multi-million dollar killer drones and munitions to wipe out entire buildings and neighborhood blocks. Babies in bits, or rubble? Yes. But who knows anymore as Journalists were easily targeted by our tech that sees one to kill hundreds. Pardon me, that’s hundreds of thousands dead, based on our expensive animations, remote tech and economics projected as if its about democracy.
No, Dear DARPA ensures 🇺🇸AI is ‘deadly’, but not in a cool way. It’s MAD.
💉💪💣🌎☠️?
Computer models are the best way to make the truth fit the narrative rather than the narrative fitting the truth.