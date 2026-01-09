JonFleetwood.com

Leslie H MSc
Leslie H MSc
22m

This isn’t about Trump or Biden: Two similar flip sides of the same good ‘ol’ boys coin, hope versus fear is a false binary that has little to do with democracy, freedom, expert decisions or informed choice.

The key point I sense from your great report, Jon, is that 🇺🇸unelected officials are all about homemade models and proud that they are so powerful… they are awed by their own ugly potential and existential threat to life on earth.

Models are NOT evidence based strategies, let alone basic or fundamental science any more than generic one-size fits all medicine is relevant in translation for patients viewed through a dogmatic meat grinder.

Predictive speculations and data or medical engineering are not the same as protective, defensive or health research.

High risk ‘defense’ research is a bit of a euphemism.

If these models are based on the foundational Palantir systems, well then… we know the pros can integrate models and project their fabrications as predictive modelling.

Ongoing research indicates our institutions hide beyond secure tech as it fails to validate models, just update them. They fail to consider genuine human factors and feedback. Rather, systematic updates ensures there is no base rate information. Predictive and generative AI systems juggle a high dimensional cloud of NL data, modelled, and combined to call it ML on LLM or SLM. Yet, it’s neither info or knowledge.

This DARPA work is no better now than what I was writing about in scholarly papers, 40 years ago. Then it was IBM mainframes doing the some lame math and modelling of ‘threats’ in Vietnam to inform ‘us’ on the 6pm national news that there might be enemy combatants under those jungle tree tops. The computer spit out calculations so that Kissinger claimed he was justified in advising we go with the military order to carpet bomb the jungles including civilian populations.

What were we fighting for? Democracy with no living civilians?

Why use advanced tech and high risk research to further project power and impose our will on everyone at home and abroad?

Call it Defense and people bow down to those in uniform, and some billionaires who chit chat about the antichrist as they buy off the politicians and fabricate an appearance of authority.

Yes, the few among us hold the big guns. And this is not Kansas anymore nor Oz.

We say we are innovative and need to compete against the Chinese or Russians who focus their systems and AI on practical applications.

🇺🇸tech domination relies on Black Box Surveillance x asymmetric information = Algorithmic Idiocy X Automated Ignorance.

Since the mid 90s we have said to the G8 that we would go to great lengths to defend American consumerism and grab oil for control of the Chinese production capacity. Our economic model is applied like we are in a zero sum game. But, we are forgetting the rules WE set for everyone. It’s not the WEF, UN, or WHO’s fault either when we demanded they be just as we wanted them to be. And we host CEPI, Gavi and public-private partnerships that rally around the models, with offices on American soil.

DARPA brilliance? Is this 🇺🇸made BS and dangerously degraded ai?

Just ask the people in Oregon or the relatives of people blown away from their homes (or in their homes) in Gaza. Our tech targets one potential terrorist in an apartment building to trigger use of multi-million dollar killer drones and munitions to wipe out entire buildings and neighborhood blocks. Babies in bits, or rubble? Yes. But who knows anymore as Journalists were easily targeted by our tech that sees one to kill hundreds. Pardon me, that’s hundreds of thousands dead, based on our expensive animations, remote tech and economics projected as if its about democracy.

No, Dear DARPA ensures 🇺🇸AI is ‘deadly’, but not in a cool way. It’s MAD.

💉💪💣🌎☠️?

JoshuaRayJongema.Com
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1h

Computer models are the best way to make the truth fit the narrative rather than the narrative fitting the truth.

