JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron's avatar
Ron
6h

Playing god? That has never turned out good for the country doing so. They are playing with forces they cannot possibly understand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
6h

Sounds like another Biotech Mafia lobbying scheme to fund a project more expensive with less chance of flying than F-35.. when funding has no reality requirement expect insanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture