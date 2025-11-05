A government-mandated “methane-reducing” feed additive called ‘Bovaer’ (here)—already linked to tumors, infertility, and residues in milk—has reportedly triggered a wave of catastrophic health problems in Danish dairy herds since its rollout on October 1, 2025.

Bovaer is developed by DSM-Firmenich (contact), which licenses the drug in Denmark directly.

Bovaer is licensed in the U.S. by Elanco (contact).

This website has been warning about Bovaer since December 2024 (here, here).

Farmers across Denmark are now reporting cows suffering from stomach cramps, fevers, miscarriages, sudden collapses, and drastic drops in milk production.

Some cows reportedly had to be euthanized.

Farmers say symptoms disappear when Bovaer is removed from the feed and return when it’s reintroduced—a pattern that’s prompted emergency calls for a government pause.

The reports are being documented by journalist Kent Nielsen on his Twitter/X account, @Kentfrihedniels.

You can see his X posts below and watch the videos underneath them.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Mandate Timeline: ‘Cow Ambulances’ Across Jutland

Denmark’s new law requires large dairy farms—those with more than 50 cows—to feed Bovaer (chemical name 3-nitrooxypropanol) daily or face fines of up to 10,000 DKK (~$1,450 USD).

The additive, marketed as a climate-friendly methane reducer, was developed by the Dutch-Swiss conglomerate DSM-Firmenich and received funding from Bill Gates.

Since October 1, at least 1,400 farms have been using Bovaer across Jutland and other dairy regions, where reports of “cow ambulances” rushing sick animals for emergency care have circulated widely on Danish social media.

The National Association of Danish Milk Producers (LDM) confirmed it has received many reports from farmers describing identical symptoms—20-30% drops in milk yield, spikes in miscarriages, and neurological distress leading to euthanasia.

LDM chairman Kjartan Poulsen has demanded Agriculture Minister Jacob Jensen issue an immediate moratorium on the mandate.

“We have so many people who call us and are unhappy about what is happening in their crews,” Poulsen told local outlets.

Background: Tumor-Linked Feed Drug Found in Cow Milk

This is not the first safety controversy surrounding Bovaer.

In a New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) toxicological assessment, researchers found that 16.82% of the administered Bovaer dose was excreted in milk—the largest pathway of elimination.

That same review documented tumor formation in female rats, reproductive toxicity, and widespread accumulation in vital organs such as the liver, adrenal glands, and reproductive tissues.

“Tumours in female rats … demonstrate carcinogenic potential,” the New Zealand EPA report states.

The FDA, meanwhile, admitted in writing that Bovaer “is a drug” but opted to classify it as a feed additive and bypass the more rigorous animal drug approval process.

The agency’s letter further warns that Bovaer is “not for human use” because it “may damage male fertility and reproductive organs, is potentially harmful when inhaled, and is a skin and eye irritant.”

Despite this, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $22.8 million to Dairy Farmers of America to promote Bovaer use in California, Utah, and Idaho, and the product is already in use in Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Vermont, and New York.

Worldwide Push Continues Despite Mounting Evidence

Just months before the Danish crisis, a BlackRock-owned subsidiary, ABB, announced it was constructing the first large-scale global Bovaer production plant in Dalry, Scotland, to “accelerate” adoption of the drug worldwide by November 2025.

According to ABB, Bovaer’s supposed climate benefit—cutting cow methane by 30-45%—would reduce total atmospheric methane by roughly 0.0000000822%, an imperceptible shift achieved by contaminating the milk supply with a known carcinogen.

Bottom Line

Denmark’s dairy crisis is the first real-world mass rollout of Bovaer under government mandate—and early results are alarming: collapsing cows, miscarriages, and dead animals.

The same compound is already being used across the U.S. food supply, classified as a “feed additive” despite FDA acknowledgment that it’s a drug with reproductive and carcinogenic risks.

If Bovaer is harming cows, what is it doing to the people drinking their milk?

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.