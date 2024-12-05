On Monday, the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic concluded a two-year investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic and published a final report titled “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.”

The 520-page report is supposed to “serve as a road map for Congress, the Executive Branch, and the private sector to prepare for and respond to future pandemics,” according to a press release from the Select Subcommittee.

The subcommittee’s undertaking was massive: “Since February 2023, the Select Subcommittee has sent more than 100 investigative letters, conducted more than 30 transcribed interviews and depositions, held 25 hearings and meetings, and reviewed more than one million pages of documents,” the release explains.

The report is said to have detailed “all findings of the Select Subcommittee’s investigation.”

Despite this, the report only details what we’ve already known for years about the pandemic origins and government response.

“Members and staff have exposed high-level corruption in America’s public health system, confirmed the most likely origin of the pandemic, held COVID-19 bad actors publicly accountable, fostered bipartisan consensus on consequential pandemic-era issues, and more,” the release says.

COVID-19 Shot ‘Saved Millions’?

Significantly, the report claims that the Trump administration’s ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ which led to the production and worldwide use of the deadly COVID-19 shot, was a “tremendous success” that “saved millions.”

“Operation Warp Speed was a tremendous success and a model to build upon in the future,” the report reads. “The vaccines, which are now probably better characterized as therapeutics, undoubtedly saved millions of lives by diminishing likelihood of severe disease and death.”

The press release echoes this sentiment: “President-elect Trump’s Operation Warp Speed—which encouraged the rapid development and authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine—was highly successful and helped save millions of lives.”

CDC/VAERS & HHS DATA Refute Subcommittee Claims

But these claims contradict data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which indicate that 38,068 deaths have officially been linked to the COVID jab.

The COVID shot has also been linked to 218,646 hospitalizations and 1,652,230 adverse events, per CDC/VAERS.

To put that in perspective, in 2004, the pain and inflammation drug Vioxx, manufactured by Merck & Co., was pulled from the market after being linked to an estimated 27,000 heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths.

That’s less than 2% of the number of COVID jab-linked injuries indicated by CDC/VAERS data, raising questions as to why the shot hasn’t been pulled from the market.

However, a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality confirms that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that do occur are ever reported to the CDC in the first place.

If the HHS document is correct, closer to 3.8 million deaths can be linked to the COVID shot, 21.8 million hospitalizations, and 165.2 million adverse events.

This raises significant questions as to why the Select Subcommittee would call the operation that led to the creation of these deadly drugs “successful,” or why it would claim the shots “saved millions of lives.”

List of Subcommittee Members & Their Take from Big Pharma, Big Health

The answer could be that every member of the Select Subcommittee receives campaign donations from COVID shot manufacturers or “health” industry giants who strongly pushed the jab on Americans.

The following list—using data from campaign finance watchdog website OpenSecrets.org—is not exhaustive, but it is revealing.

Republican COVID Select Subcommittee Members:

Brad Wenstrup (OH-02): Chairman— $5,000 from AstraZeneca, $10,000 from the American Podiatric Medical Association, $5,000 from the American Academy of Dermatology Association, $5,000 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, $5,000 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $5,000 from the American Medical Association, and $5,000 from Humana in the 2023–2024 cycle; $14,500 from AstraZeneca in the 2021–2022 cycle.

Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)— $8,500 from Pfizer, $17,350 from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, $9,500 from the American Academy of Dermatology, $7,000 from the American Hospital Association, $6,600 from the Greater New York Hospital Association, and $6,000 from Integrated Medical Professionals in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01)— $9,934 from Pfizer, $50,383 from New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, $26,500 from DaVita, $25,000 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $21,260 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, $20,000 from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, $17,500 from the American Academy of Dermatology, $15,000 from the American Medical Association, $13,000 from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, $12,294 from the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and $11,100 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)— $9,250 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $5,000 from the American Physical Therapy Association, $5,000 from the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, $4,000 from Procter & Gamble, and $2,000 from the American Academy of Dermatology Association in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Michael Cloud (TX-27) —$9,800 from Hospitalist Healthcare Associates in the 2023–2024 cycle.

John Joyce (PA-13)— $11,500 from AstraZeneca, $25,000 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $21,500 from DaVita, $20,000 from the American Academy of Dermatology Association, $20,000 from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, $20,000 from the American College of Radiology, $19,500 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $17,500 from the American Podiatric Medical Association, $15,000 from the National Association of Spine Specialists, $13,500 from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, $10,500 from the American Hospital Association, $10,000 from Biomarin, $10,000 from PAM Health, $10,000 from Sanofi, $10,000 from the Society of Interventional Radiology, $8,500 from the American College of Physicians Services, $8,500 from Cigna, $8,000 from the American Academy of Otolaryngology, $8,000 from the American Medical Association, $8,000 from the College of American Pathologists, $7,500 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, $7,500 from the American College of Cardiology, $7,500 from the American Dental Association, $7,500 from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, $7,500 from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and $7,500 from UnitedHealth in the 2023–2024 cycle; $11,500 from AstraZeneca; $5,000 from Pfizer in the 2021–2022 cycle.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)— $2,000 from Hcs Houston Healthcare, $3,600 from University of Texas Health, and $2,800 from the Washington Department of Health in the 2023–2024 cycle; $3,687 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $2,900 from Mercy Hospital, $5,725 from Kaiser Permanente, and $4,211 from Alkermes plc in the 2021–2022 cycle.

Ronny Jackson (TX-13) —$9,300 from Select Medical Corp, $8,300 from Hereford Regional Medical Center, and $6,000 from American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons in the 2023–2024 cycle; $6,300 from Hereford Regional Medical Center, $6,000 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, $7,500 from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, $5,000 from the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and $5,000 from the American Society of Anesthesiologists in the 2021–2022 cycle.

Rich McCormick (GA-06)—$11,000 from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, $8,500 from the American Academy of Dermatology, $7,500 from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, $7,000 from the American Osteopathic Information Association, $5,500 from the American Medical Association, $5,000 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $5,000 from the American College of Surgeons, and $5,000 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Democratic COVID Select Subcommittee Members:

Raul Ruiz (CA-25): Ranking Member —$7,000 from Pfizer, $7,500 from AstraZeneca, $25,000 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $25,545 from DaVita, $24,500 from US Acute Care Solutions, $20,000 from the American Academy of Dermatology Association, $20,000 from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, $13,500 from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, $13,500 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $11,000 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, $10,000 from the American Academy of Neurology, $10,000 from the American College of Cardiology, $10,000 from the American College of Rheumatology, $10,000 from the American College of Surgeons, $10,000 from the American Congress of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, $10,000 from the American Medical Association, $10,000 from Biomarin, $10,000 from the National Association of EMS Physicians, $10,000 from the National Union of Healthcare Workers, $10,000 from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, $9,000 from the American College of Radiology, $7,500 from the American Academy of Family Physicians, $7,500 from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, $7,500 from the Fresenius Medical Care North America, $7,500 from Novo Nordisk, $7,500 from the Society for Vascular Surgery, $7,500 from UnitedHealth, $7,000 from the American Osteopathic Information Association, and $7,000 from the College of American Pathologists in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Debbie Dingell (MI-06) —$13,500 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $9,000 from the American Hospital Association, $8,600 from Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan, $7,500 from the American College of Rheumatology, $5,500 from the American College of Physicians Services, $5,000 from the American College of Cardiology, $5,000 from the American Osteopathic Information Association, $5,000 from the American Podiatric Medical Association, $5,000 from Biomarin, $5,000 from Guardian Life Insurance, and $5,000 from the National Association of EMS Physicians in the 2023–2024 cycle; $5,650 from Pfizer in the 2021–2022 cycle.

Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) —$6,000 from CareFirst Blue Cross/Blue Shield, $3,500 from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, $3,000 from the American Medical Association, $2,000 from Curio Wellness, $1,500 from the American Nurses Association, $1,250 from Johns Hopkins University, $1,000 from MedStar Health, $1,000 from the National Community Pharmacists Association, and $1,000 from Park West Health System in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Deborah Ross (NC-02) —$17,500 from the American Academy of Dermatology Association, $16,000 from Merck, $15,000 from Gilead Sciences, $12,300 from Eli Lilly, $7,500 from the American Veterinary Medical Association, $7,500 from Pfizer, $7,000 from AbbVie, $6,300 from Amgen, $5,500 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $5,000 from Novo Nordisk, $4,000 from the American Dental Association, and $4,000 from the American Physical Therapy Association in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Robert Garcia (CA-42) —$6,000 from the American Hospital Association, $5,200 from the National Union of Healthcare Workers, $5,000 from the American Optometric Association, and $3,622 from Kaiser Permanente in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Ami Bera (CA-06) —$25,000 from the American Academy of Dermatology Association, $15,000 from UnitedHealth, $13,500 from Blue Cross/Blue, $12,500 from Abbott Laboratories, $12,500 from the American College of Cardiology, $12,500 from the American College of Emergency Physicians, $12,500 from the American Medical Association, $12,500 from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, $12,000 from the American Academy of Family Physicians, $12,000 from the American College of Radiology, $10,200 from the American College of Physicians, $8,300 from AstraZeneca, $7,500 from the American Academy of Otolaryngology, $7,500 from the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, $7,500 from the American College of Rheumatology, $7,500 from the American College of Surgeons, $7,500 from the American Congress of Obstetricians & Gynecologists, $7,500 from Eli Lilly, $6,500 from Amgen, $5,250 from the American Hospital Association, $5,000 from the American Academy of Neurology, $5,000 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, $5,000 from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, $5,000 from the Society for Vascular Surgery, $5,000 from US Acute Care Solutions, $4,500 from the American Physical Therapy Association, $4,500 from Centene Corp, $4,500 from Cigna, $4,500 from DaVita, $4,325 from Kaiser Permanente, Kaiser Permanente, $4,000 from AbbVie in the 2023–2024 cycle.

Jill Tokuda (HI-02)—$7,500 from the American Physical Therapy Association, $5,500 from the American Optometric Association, $5,000 from the Medicare for All PAC, $4,800 from the Hawaii Medical Service Association, $2,500 from the American Dental Association in the 2023–2024 cycle.

