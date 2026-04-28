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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
1h

To me, this is merely a cover-up to erode and eliminate parental rights which will ultimately open the door to even more nefarious 'laws.' JUST SAY NO and DO NOT COMPLY (these have become the new slogans to the failing and degenerate 'American Way.')

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
1h

And don't forget to ask what's in the vaccines how do they work? Cuz why do you need self-assembling nanotechnology tracking/programming devices in vaccines for kids?...

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