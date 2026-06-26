JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

Abolish all governments. Stop paying other countries if they can't get by. Teach people how to get by on their paycheck. And make governments do the same. No money no goods.

Reply
Share
Bandit's avatar
Bandit
3hEdited

No money for them. Make them live on their own dime. I'm sick of having to support 3rd world countries ad infinitum.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture