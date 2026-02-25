Colorado lawmakers are advancing legislation that would create an entirely new section of state law governing adult vaccination—including a provision establishing a legal presumption that vaccines did not cause an individual’s injury or death unless proven otherwise.

The new Colorado bill comes as U.S. Senator Rand Paul has introduced federal legislation to eliminate the longstanding liability shield protecting vaccine manufacturers, placing the issue of legal immunity for vaccine injuries at the center of active legislative efforts at both the state and federal level.

Senate Bill 26-032, titled the “Ensuring Immunization Access for Coloradans Act,” has already passed the Colorado Senate and is now under consideration in the House.

The legislation both amends existing vaccine statutes and creates new law through the establishment of the “Adult Immunization Act,” which did not previously exist in Colorado statute.

The legislation passed the Colorado Senate on February 5, 2026.

It is now assigned to the House Health and Human Services Committee.

You can see which Senators and Representatives are sponsoring the bill here.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

New Adult Immunization Act Creates Legal Presumption Governing Injury & Death Claims

At the center of the bill is the creation of the new Adult Immunization Act, which establishes liability protections and legal standards governing vaccine injury and death claims involving adults.

The law states:

“A PERSON THAT ADMINISTERS A VACCINE OR OTHER IMMUNIZING AGENT TO AN ADULT IS NOT LIABLE FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED PURSUANT TO THE VACCINE OR OTHER IMMUNIZING AGENT IF… administered in accordance with recommendations from ACIP… and… generally accepted clinical methods.”

The statute further establishes a legal presumption affecting both injury and death claims:

“A REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION IS ESTABLISHED THAT THE INJURY SUSTAINED OR THE DEATH WAS NOT DUE TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE VACCINE OR IMMUNIZING AGENT.”

This means Colorado law would presume that a vaccine did not cause an adult’s injury or death unless proven otherwise.

The law also requires that certain claims first proceed through the federal vaccine injury compensation system before civil litigation can move forward.

Bill Formally Creates New Adult Immunization Law in Colorado Statute

The legislation explicitly establishes:

“PART 26 — ADULT IMMUNIZATION ACT.”

The new law broadly defines immunizing agents as:

“ANY BIOLOGICAL SUBSTANCE, INCLUDING VACCINES, TOXOIDS, OR OTHER ANTIGENIC COMPONENTS, THAT IS ADMINISTERED TO AN INDIVIDUAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF PRODUCING ACTIVE OR PASSIVE IMMUNITY AGAINST A SPECIFIC DISEASE.”

This creates permanent statutory authority governing adult immunization programs in Colorado.

Bill Also Authorizes Pharmacists to Independently Prescribe Vaccines

In addition to creating new law, the bill amends Colorado’s pharmacy statute to authorize pharmacists to independently prescribe vaccines.

The legislation modifies the definition of pharmacy practice to include:

“EXERCISING INDEPENDENT PRESCRIPTIVE AUTHORITY… FOR VACCINES.”

The bill directs the State Board of Pharmacy to establish rules governing how this authority is exercised.

Legislation Also Amends Existing Vaccine Statutes

Beyond creating the Adult Immunization Act, the bill also amends multiple existing sections of Colorado law.

These changes include modifying:

• Existing liability protections in childhood immunization statutes: The bill expands legal immunity to manufacturers, pharmacies, and distributors by stating they cannot be held liable for vaccine injuries unless the injury was caused by negligent failure to follow recognized safety standards in handling, storing, or distributing the vaccine.

• Immunization registry and outreach provisions: The bill allows the state health department to directly contact individuals or parents using the immunization registry when vaccines are overdue or when officials believe it is necessary to prevent the spread of disease.

• State immunization funding statutes: The bill removes prior restrictions and allows Colorado to use taxpayer funds to operate and pay for immunization programs even if no federal funding is provided.

Bottom Line

The new Colorado bill would, for the first time, create a standalone adult immunization law that shields vaccine administrators from liability and establishes a legal presumption that vaccines did not cause an individual’s injury or death unless proven otherwise.

At the same time, it expands immunity protections for manufacturers and distributors, authorizes pharmacists to independently prescribe vaccines, and ensures taxpayer funding and state outreach infrastructure to support adult vaccination statewide.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.