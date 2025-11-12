JonFleetwood.com

MellowKat
6hEdited

According to a woman I spoke to who was being funded by the US treasury and working for the aerospace industry… Cloud ionization is “old tech.”

She said you could put a blizzard over someone’s home for weeks at a time with what she’s doing with cyclotrons. Particle accelerators.

She was connected to the world economic forum and the United Nations as part of a tech share program.

She didn’t want share everything with me, because a lot of of it is privately funded.

Our conversations are the one time I have felt incredibly anxious about who I was dealing with.

We are up against some dark energies.

https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/part-of-my-conversation-with-a-wefun?r=gecv9&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=audio-player

Carol Haas
4h

Go to geoengineeringwatch.org for credible data on what's actually being done with weather manipulation. Dane Wiggington has testified before Congress many times, and 36 states now have begun, at least, to take action. Watch "The Dimming" for free on the website above.

