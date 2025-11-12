Yesterday, Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. announced it has officially begun operations of its first U.S. installation in Gill, Colorado—a ground-based Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) that uses electrical ionization to generate charged aerosols, send them into clouds, and force more rain.

Meaning a Florida-based company just flipped the switch on a Colorado solar-powered system that shoots charged particles into the sky to “enhance” rainfall—marking the state’s first warm-weather modification program and proving weather control is no longer a theory, it’s permitted policy.

This is deliberate, permitted, ground-launched weather modification—and it’s happening right now over 360 square miles (230,000 acres) of Weld County farmland.

The Colorado Water Conservation Board granted the permit.

It’s valid through October 31, 2026, with a five-year renewal option.

The system runs on solar power, operates autonomously, and requires minimal maintenance.

They’re using electricity to alter the weather.

What the Press Release Admits—In Their Own Words

“The installation can enhance up to 360 square miles of agricultural land in Weld County, where the technology has the potential to increase rainfall by 15-18% based on peer-reviewed trials.”

“The ground-based WETA system operates by using electrical charge to create naturally occurring ionized aerosols, which then travel to cloud layers where they enhance condensation and stimulate precipitation.”

“This marks Colorado’s first warm weather seeding operation, differentiating it from existing cold weather programs in the state that use silver iodide to enhance snowpack.”

“The Colorado installation operates under strict regulatory oversight, including automatic suspension protocols during National Weather Service severe weather warnings, real-time weather monitoring capabilities, and coordination with local emergency management officials.”

“As part of the permit requirements, RAIN will conduct annual target-control evaluations, submit periodic performance reports to project sponsors, and provide detailed annual reports to the Colorado Water Conservation Board.”

The Official Endorsement

Colorado’s own Weather Modification Program Manager, Andrew Rickert, said:

“We’re encouraged by the potential of this innovative technology to supplement water resources for Colorado’s agricultural communities... This program will provide valuable data on warm weather modification effectiveness while maintaining our rigorous safety and environmental standards.”

Translation: The state of Colorado has officially signed off on large-scale atmospheric intervention using ionization—and they want more data to scale it.

Bottom Line

A Florida company, with Colorado’s full blessing, just turned on a solar-powered electric array that shoots charged particles into the sky to force more rain.

This is state-permitted, ground-launched, electricity-driven weather control, live over 230,000 acres of American farmland.

The permit runs through October 2026 with a five-year renewal option—meaning this is not a trial, it’s a rollout.

They claim 15–18% more rain.

They promise annual reports.

But one thing is already proven: The U.S. government has officially authorized a private corporation to alter the weather using electricity.

