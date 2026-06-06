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PattiCan's avatar
PattiCan
21m

what is WRONG with those people ? do they think they'll be immune from whatever they cook up

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
28m

They have all gone mental deranged. Do they not understand what will happen? All carbon based living organisms will disappear.

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