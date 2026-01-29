Chinese government–funded researchers have confirmed that they tested an mRNA bird flu vaccine in lactating dairy cows, injecting milk-producing livestock with an mRNA–lipid nanoparticle formulation and then deliberately exposing the animals to live H5N1 influenza virus inside high-containment laboratories.

The peer-reviewed study published on Monday, in the journal Research, is titled “Protective Efficacy of a Hemagglutinin-Based mRNA Vaccine Against H5N1 Influenza Virus Challenge in Lactating Dairy Cows.”

The experiment signals that governments are actively preparing mRNA platforms for potential large-scale use in livestock populations, extending mRNA deployment beyond humans and into the food supply.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

mRNA Vaccine Administered to Food-Producing Animals

According to the study, researchers injected an mRNA vaccine into lactating Holstein dairy cows, meaning animals actively producing milk.

The authors write:

“Six healthy lactating dairy cows were intramuscularly immunized with 500 μg of the mRNA vaccine twice, with a 3-week interval between doses.”

The animals were sourced from an external farm:

“Lactating Holstein cows, 3 to 5 years of age, obtained from a local dairy farm, were used in the challenge experiment.”

The vaccine was an mRNA–lipid nanoparticle (mRNA–LNP) formulation encoding the hemagglutinin protein of an avian influenza virus:

“We developed a monovalent, cattle-codon-optimized mRNA–LNP vaccine encoding the HA protein.”

Deliberate Infection with H5N1 Pathogen

After receiving the mRNA injections, both vaccinated and unvaccinated cows were moved into animal biosafety level 3+ (ABSL-3+) laboratories and deliberately infected with a purportedly live H5N1 influenza virus.

The paper states:

“3 vaccinated and 3 unvaccinated lactating dairy cows were transferred into the animal biosafety level 3+ (ABSL-3+) facility for the challenge study.”

The virus was said to be administered through multiple routes, including direct injection into the mammary glands:

“All cows received a DC/24 virus challenge administered via both the intranasal and intramammary routes.”

The authors further specify:

“3 doses were directly inoculated into separate mammary quarters via the teat.”

High-Containment Facilities & Lab-Generated Viruses

All work involving the pathogen was performed inside Chinese state-authorized high-containment laboratories.

The methods section states:

“The procedures involving live HPAI viruses were performed within certified BSL-3 and ABSL-3+ laboratories at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI), Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).”

The H5N1 viruses used were not simple field samples but laboratory-generated strains.

The authors cite a prior peer-reviewed study for the virus’s creation and laboratory handling methods, rather than detailing the generation process in this paper.

“The challenge dairy cow H5N1 virus (DC/24)… was generated as previously described.”

Chinese Government Funding

The study was funded entirely by Chinese state and government research programs.

The funding disclosure reads:

“This research was funded by the National Key Research and Development Program of China… the National Natural Science Foundation of China… the Innovation Program of the CAAS… the natural science foundation of Heilongjiang Province… [and] the Central Public Interest Scientific Institution Basal Research Fund.”

All authors are affiliated with Chinese government research institutes or state-linked laboratories, including the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and China’s National High Containment Laboratory for Animal Disease Control and Prevention.

Bottom Line

The paper confirms that China is now testing mRNA vaccine platforms directly in livestock, including milk-producing animals, using live avian influenza viruses under high-containment laboratory conditions.

The study documents the use of modern mRNA technology not only in humans or laboratory animals, but in food-supply species that interface directly with agriculture, trade, and public health systems.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.