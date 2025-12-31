BLAST analysis shows that the CDC’s measles RT-PCR forward primer, reverse primer, and fluorescent probe all have numerous perfect or near-perfect contiguous matches to the human genome (15–20 bases, up to 100% identity), meaning the assay can generate a positive PCR signal based on human genetic material rather than measles virus itself.

This doesn’t deny that people experience real measles-like illness.

But it does call into question whether the PCR test itself is always detecting measles virus, or sometimes registers human genetic material instead.

Mainstream outlets are currently broadcasting alarmist headlines warning of a measles resurgence.

For example, USA Today’s declaration that the U.S. has surpassed 2,000 cases for the first time in more than 30 years frames the situation as a major public-health crisis driven by widespread outbreaks and unvaccinated populations.

But how are measles cases determined forensically in the first place?

In the U.S., measles cases are confirmed through laboratory testing, such as detecting measles RNA via real-time RT-PCR from respiratory swab samples.

PCR is said to generate a positive result when the sample contains genetic sequences (bits of genetic code) that match the PCR primers and probe.

The PCR sequences the test is looking for are given in the WHO document below.

I compared these PCR sequences to the human genome using the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) software.

The comparison confirmed all sequences match human genetics, meaning the PCR test components can bind human genetic material in samples, raising the possibility that a positive PCR result could be generated without detecting the measles virus itself.

The CDC measles PCR forward primer shows multiple perfect and near-perfect contiguous matches (typically 15–18 bases, up to 100% identity) across numerous locations in the human genome, indicating it can readily bind human genetic material.

The CDC measles PCR reverse primer likewise exhibits widespread high-identity matches (15–18 bases, up to 100% identity) across human chromosomes, demonstrating that both primers independently have strong binding potential to human genomic sequences.

Finally, the CDC measles PCR probe also aligns extensively to the human genome, with many perfect or near-perfect matches (15–20 bases, up to 100% identity), meaning the probe itself can hybridize to human nucleic acids rather than exclusively to measles virus targets.

The findings raise a fundamental question ignored by mainstream headline writers and public-health officials: whether at least some of the measles “cases” now driving national panic reflect viral infection at all—or positive PCR signals generated from human genetic material being mistaken for measles itself.

