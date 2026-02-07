CDC Scientists Engineer New Chimeric Frankenvirus Combining Nipah Virus Fusion Protein With Paramyxovirus Backbone: Journal 'npj Vaccines'
Some constructs 100% fatal in mammals.
A new peer-reviewed study reports that government scientists genetically engineered a live paramyxovirus chimera that acquired new membrane-fusion, host-cell interaction, and immunological functions derived from Nipah virus, according to the paper’s methods and results.
The move comes as NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya recently stated that such experiments were not being performed under the Trump administration.
“Nowhere in the United States Government will we invest in a project that poses a risk of catastrophic harm to the American people ever again,” he told Just the News.
