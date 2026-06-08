A new ProPublica investigation into purported measles outbreaks in Texas and Utah contains a quietly devastating admission from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the limits of modern genomic outbreak surveillance.

ProPublica had asked the CDC whether it had linked any of Utah’s measles cases to an international outbreak.

“Sequencing alone cannot determine whether transmission has been continuous or sustained,” the agency told ProPublica.

In plain English:

Even if two purported measles genomes appear almost identical computationally, the sequencing data itself cannot independently prove the virus spread continuously from person to person across states and over time.

That distinction is important because modern outbreak systems increasingly rely on a narrative of:

genomic sequencing,

phylogenetic “family trees,”

mutation tracking,

lineage reconstruction,

and computational epidemiology

to support claims that outbreaks are connected, transmission is ongoing, and diseases have become “endemic.”

These same systems were heavily used during COVID to justify lockdowns, vaccine mandates, school closures, quarantine powers, travel restrictions, and other unprecedented government response measures.

How much of modern outbreak science is proven reality—and how much is computer interpretation?

If even CDC admits these genomic systems cannot independently prove continuous real-world transmission, the public may need to reconsider how much trust should be placed in media headlines, “variant” narratives, endemicity claims, and government emergency measures built on computer sequence-based outbreak interpretation systems.

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ProPublica Built Its Investigation Around Genomic Similarity

The ProPublica investigation was said to have analyzed more than 1,800 purported measles genomes using:

Nextstrain,

IQTree,

Beast,

GenBank,

and Pathoplexus

in an effort to examine whether purported measles spread in Utah during 2026 was genetically linked to purported outbreaks in Texas during 2025.

The publication emphasized that some purported viral sequences differed by as few as 12 letters out of roughly 16,000.

But CDC’s response clarified that computer-based genomic similarity itself is not independent proof of continuous real-world transmission.

On the computer screen, the sequencing systems can organize uploaded genomic datasets into:

mutational patterns,

lineage branches,

and phylogenetic relationships.

But according to CDC, the sequencing alone cannot independently prove:

who infected whom,

whether transmission chains were uninterrupted,

whether outbreaks were directly connected,

or whether a purported virus continuously circulated domestically rather than leaving and later re-entering a region.

Those conclusions require additional interpretation layered on top of the sequencing data itself.

Why the Admission Matters

The implications extend beyond measles.

Modern outbreak governance increasingly operates through:

mainstream-accepted genomic reference architectures,

computational epidemiology,

surveillance databases,

phylogenetic reconstruction systems,

and sequence-based variant classification.

PCR systems themselves are built around predefined sequence targets derived from accepted genomic references.

Variants are computationally classified through comparative sequence analysis.

Outbreak narratives are reconstructed through genomic interpretation systems.

Yet CDC is acknowledging a critical limitation embedded inside that framework: computational similarity is not independent proof of continuous real-world transmission.

The Mainstream Response

The mainstream response will likely be that scientists combine sequencing with:

epidemiological investigation,

contact tracing,

travel history,

and clinical data.

But that response reinforces the core issue rather than refuting it.

Because for years the public has been conditioned to interpret:

phylogenetic trees,

mutation maps,

lineage graphics,

and genomic clustering

as near-definitive proof of outbreak continuity and spread.

CDC just acknowledged that it is not.

The sequencing systems may show similarity between uploaded genomic datasets.

But according to CDC itself, sequencing alone cannot independently prove sustained transmission.

Bottom Line

CDC was attempting to push back on ProPublica’s claim that the genomic similarity its analysis turned up between purported measles sequences from Texas and Utah was sufficient to establish one continuous chain of sustained real-world transmission inside the United States.

But in doing so, the agency ended up publicly acknowledging something much bigger.

Namely, that the computer-based genomic systems now sitting at the center of modern outbreak surveillance and subsequent government response have hard evidentiary limits.

Phylogenetic trees, mutation tracking, lineage reconstruction, and genomic similarity do not independently prove continuous real-world transmission.

They are interpretive models built from computer sequence comparison and additional epidemiological assumptions layered onto the data.

That admission cuts far deeper than one purported measles outbreak.

It exposes a foundational limitation inside the computer sequence-driven infrastructure increasingly used to support modern outbreak narratives, endemicity claims, emergency response systems, and broader public health governance.

How much of modern outbreak governance is based on directly demonstrated transmission—versus computationally interpreted genomic relationships presented as transmission narratives?

In other words, how much of modern outbreak science (and subsequent authoritarian government response) is based on directly proving real-world spread—and how much is based on scientists interpreting similarities between computer-generated genetic sequences?

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