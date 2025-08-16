The World Economic Forum (WEF) Board of Trustees today named BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as interim co-chair alongside André Hoffmann, marking a major leadership shift at the globalist organization known for advancing the “Great Reset” agenda.

The Forum’s programs are advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China’s communist leadership model should be emulated in every country.

It’s also the driving force behind international Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts and so-called population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and scientific communities.

The WEF’s programs are accomplishing the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

Fink’s appointment follows the conclusion of an internal investigation into allegations from anonymous whistleblowers about founder Klaus Schwab’s conduct and the Forum’s workplace culture.

The WEF says it found “no evidence of material wrongdoing” by Schwab or his wife, Hilde Schwab, despite admitting to “minor irregularities” and reports of staff who felt mistreated.

The board expressed “deep regret” over the public scrutiny and “undue pressure” placed on the Schwabs during the probe and vowed to move forward with “stronger governance” and a renewed push toward institutionalizing the Forum as an “International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.”

Larry Fink’s Ascendancy

Fink’s rise to the co-chairmanship is significant.

As head of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $12.5 trillion in assets under management, Fink already wields enormous influence over governments, corporations, and media outlets through BlackRock’s controlling stakes in thousands of companies—including Big Pharma, Big Tech, and every major media conglomerate.

BlackRock is an official WEF partner and a critical pillar in what I’ve called the WEF Axis—the interlocking network of corporations, politicians, legal activists, and the scientific establishment that drives the Forum’s worldwide agendas.

Now, with Fink in a formal leadership role at Davos HQ, the merger of state and corporate power that the WEF calls “public-private cooperation” is more direct than ever.

In their joint statement, Fink and Hoffmann described the Forum as a “unique catalyst for cooperation” at a time when “the world is more fragmented and complex than ever,” pledging to “reinvent and strengthen the Forum” while promoting “open markets and national priorities side by side.”

A Toxic Legacy

This leadership change comes against a backdrop of serious allegations about the WEF’s internal culture.

As I reported in July 2024, former employees accused the Forum of being a toxic workplace rife with sexual harassment and discrimination.

Some claimed that Schwab himself made demeaning and inappropriate remarks to female staff, and that senior managers accused of sexual misconduct were allowed to remain in leadership positions for years.

Despite public commitments to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, insiders say the WEF’s practices contradict its rhetoric.

Pandemic Power Plays

The WEF’s influence extends far beyond workplace scandals.

A 2022 peer-reviewed study in the journal Cureus found that countries with more WEF Young Global Leaders enforced stricter pandemic lockdown measures during COVID-19’s second wave—policies that often failed to reduce deaths but devastated small businesses, restricted freedoms, and caused widespread collateral damage.

The Forum openly promoted digital health passports, electronic tracking bracelets, and mass-scale “health propaganda”—measures critics say amounted to a “controlled demolition of democratic rights.”

From Davos to Your Daily Life

The WEF’s agenda is not theoretical.

From climate policy to ESG investing, from corporate DEI mandates to centralized pandemic control, its influence reaches into nearly every sector of the global economy.

Through its “public-private partnership” model, the Forum merges governmental power with corporate muscle—what many described as the essence of fascism.

But that merger of power hasn’t been without legal challenges.

In the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently secured a procedural victory in a lawsuit against BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard—three financial giants with deep ties to the WEF.

A federal judge denied their motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward under Texas and federal antitrust laws.

Filed in November 2024, the lawsuit accuses these firms of forming an “investment cartel” to manipulate the coal market by pressuring companies to slash output by 50% by 2030, in line with WEF-style environmental goals.

Critics argue this not only distorts the free market but artificially drives up energy prices.

The defendants deny the allegations, claiming the case lacks evidence and (seemingly threateningly) warning that it could destabilize energy markets.

With Larry Fink now co-chairing the organization, the same man whose firm holds sway over virtually every major industry now has an even closer hand on the levers of WEF policy-shaping.

And given the Forum’s own stated goal that, by 2030, “you will own nothing and be happy,” this appointment is a cementing of its dominance.

