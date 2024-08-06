Average investors were prevented from selling their stocks on Monday, as the Dow and S&P 500 suffered their worst daily percentage declines since 2022.

In a single day, the Dow plummeted more than 1,000 points while the S&P 500 slid 3%, raising fears of a U.S. recession.

The seven most valuable U.S. tech companies (called the “Magnificent 7”) lost a combined $1 trillion in market value on Monday alone.

Brokerages such as Charles Schwab, Vanguard, and Fidelity reported outages on their trading platforms, “leaving some retail investors unable to trade during one of the sharpest market routs in years,” according to Financial Times (FT).

Users were rushing to sell off their stocks before losing their hard-earned investments, but customers struggled to log in to their accounts.

Brokerage shoppers began reporting outages around 9:30 am ET.

Interestingly, the brokerage firms refused to explain how all of their systems failed at the same time.

“None of the brokerages immediately identified the cause of the technical difficulties or confirmed the duration of IT problems affecting customers,” FT reported.

“As late as 11:30am, Schwab had a red alert banner across its website that read: ‘Due to a technical issue, some clients may have difficulty logging in to Schwab platforms and may have difficulty reaching us by phone.’”

Users reported outages at Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade (owned by Schwab), Interactive Brokers, Robinhood Markets, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard, and Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade.

Major shares of all of these brokerages are owned by asset manager BlackRock Inc. (although Vanguard is not publicly traded—meaning its shareholders are not disclosed—the money manager is one of BlackRock’s largest institutional shareholders).

Asset managers, by virtue of owning shares of a company, can direct those companies’ policies and political stances with the power of the purse and board room votes.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has admitted as much, confirming that he is “forcing behaviors” onto the companies BlackRock owns, which span every major industry and sector, not just finance.

“Behaviors are gonna have to change and this is one thing we’re asking companies. You have to force behaviors, and at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviors,” Fink said during a 2017 New York Times interview.

BlackRock, a money manager with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM), is an official partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF’s “Partners” page explains that the companies it allies with, like BlackRock, “are the driving force behind the Forum’s programmes.”

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

The WEF’s programs are carrying out a global effort it refers to as the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

After yesterday’s market collapse, many Americans are certainly feeling like they own less.

But the financial turmoil wasn’t just felt by Americans, as stocks simultaneously fell across Asia and Europe.

Coincidentally, BlackRock, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, Robinhood Markets, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard, and Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade all operate internationally.

Planned Global Financial Collapse?

The recent market upheaval, characterized by retail investors struggling to offload their stocks due to unexplained outages at major brokerage firms, resonates with the warnings of investigative journalist and author Whitney Webb.

Webb has cautioned that powerful financial entities like BlackRock are strategically positioning themselves to exploit economic crises, ultimately advancing a new digital financial governance system that could reshape global economics and individual freedoms.

Webb asserts that the financial elites have orchestrated the development of “a new financial governance system” to follow a “new Bretton Woods moment,” which requires “some sort of big event on the scale of World War II” to implement.

This new system, built on digital identities and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), is intended to create a framework where participation is mandatory.

“If you don’t participate in that system, as far as the state or the private sector is concerned, you don’t exist,” Webb warns.

The implication is that individuals who resist will be excluded from economic and social participation.

The technical issues faced by retail investors during the market downturn reflect a larger vulnerability within the financial system.

As average investors were left powerless amidst platform outages, Webb’s assertion of a “problem, reaction, solution” (also known as the ‘Hegelian dialectic’) approach gains credibility.

In this view, financial disruptions are not just incidental but may serve as catalysts for ushering in pre-determined solutions that consolidate power among financial elites.

“It’s going to be a problem, reaction, solution type of situation where they've already made the solution,” Webb states.

Fink’s admission that the company is actively “forcing behaviors” across the businesses it invests in demonstrates its influence over a wide range of industries and highlights the deliberate orchestration of systemic changes.

This aligns with Webb’s narrative that influential asset managers are leveraging their positions to shape market dynamics and promote a centralized financial system.

Webb also highlights the role of digital IDs in this new system, describing them as “a key enabler of the surveillance,” allowing entities to know “what everyone is doing at the transactional level.”

She warns that the integration of digital IDs and financial systems “isn’t just limited to the financial system,” but extends to “your travel, your health history, your career history, your education credentials, your access to telecommunications, social media, the internet.”

This comprehensive surveillance capability, powered by AI, could be used “to control people really in unprecedented ways.”

The commodification of assets, including natural resources and digital identities, is central to this strategy, potentially leading to unprecedented control over the global economy by a select few.

Webb warns that the financial giants aim to “tokenize everything,” from “forests to rivers, mountains, and lakes,” transforming them into tradable assets owned by the super-rich.

“Everything will soon become a commodity, owned and traded by the super-rich and powerful, to make them even stronger,” she cautions.

As the World Economic Forum promotes concepts like the “Great Reset,” where citizens are encouraged to “own nothing” and “be happy,” the current financial instability underscores the fragile nature of individual wealth in this evolving landscape.

Webb’s cautionary perspective invites us to critically examine the broader implications of these changes and the motivations behind them.

She emphasizes that the new system is being framed as “inclusion,” but is “really inherently exclusionary,” warning that “you have to onboard to the surveillance state or be excluded from everything.”

In the wake of the recent financial turmoil, it is imperative to remain vigilant and informed about the forces shaping our economic future.

The assertions made by Whitney Webb provide a lens through which to understand the potential trajectory of global financial systems and the need for proactive engagement in shaping a more equitable and transparent economic framework.

You can watch her comments below:

Video Credit: YouTube/@SavvyFinanceOfficial

