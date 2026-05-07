BioNTech to Halt COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing, Cut 1,860 Jobs—After $605 Million Quarterly Loss
Follows major German court rulings forcing disclosure of internal COVID vaccine safety and manufacturing records.
BioNTech has announced that it plans to shut down major portions of its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing network, close multiple facilities, eliminate approximately 1,860 jobs, and consolidate operations as revenues from its COVID-19 vaccine business continue to decline.
The move comes after major German court rulings forced BioNTech to hand over internal COVID-19 vaccine safety, toxicity, manufacturing, biodistribution, residual DNA, and spike protein data in vaccine injury litigation, while a higher appellate court overturned a lower ruling favoring the company and ordered a full re-examination of evidence tied to alleged life-altering post-vaccination injuries.
According to BioNTech’s official first quarter 2026 financial results press release posted on Tuesday:
“BioNTech plans to align and consolidate its manufacturing network further where excess capacity is expected, due to evolving supply needs, mergers and acquisitions, BioNTech’s partners’ manufacturing capacities and completion of contracts.”
“BioNTech plans to exit operations at the manufacturing sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg, and Singapore as well as CureVac’s sites, affecting up to approximately 1,860 positions in total. The exit from the sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg, and Tübingen is planned by the end of 2027, while operations in Singapore are expected to conclude in Q1 2027.”
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BioNTech also disclosed that it is exploring the sale of the affected facilities:
“For each of these manufacturing sites, BioNTech is exploring divestment options, including a partial or total sale.”
The company said the restructuring is expected to produce massive long-term cost reductions:
“BioNTech expects cost savings to ramp up over time, potentially reaching approximately €500 million in recurring annual savings upon full implementation of the measures in 2029.”
The announcement comes as BioNTech reported collapsing COVID-19 vaccine revenues and deepening financial losses.
According to the company:
“Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were €118.1 million, compared to €182.8 million for the comparative prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower revenues of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines.”
BioNTech also reported:
“Net loss was €531.9 million (~$605 Million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of €415.8 million for the comparative prior year period.”
The company acknowledged that additional COVID-19 vaccine revenue declines are expected moving forward.
“In 2026, BioNTech anticipates lower COVID-19 vaccine revenues compared to 2025, driven by declines in both the European and United States markets.”
BioNTech further stated:
“In Europe, the Company expects lower revenues as it defends its market share and begins managing the transition away from multi-year contracts.”
A separate pharmaphorum report published Wednesday stated that BioNTech is effectively winding down COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing operations and shifting production responsibilities to Pfizer.
“BioNTech has said it will halt COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, targeting annual savings of around €500 million, and hand responsibility for producing the shots to its partner Pfizer.”
“The announcement came in the German biotech’s first-quarter update, in which it revealed plans to close manufacturing facilities in Germany and Singapore with the loss of around 1,860 jobs – around 22% of its total workforce of 8,400.”
At the same time BioNTech is shutting down large portions of its COVID-19 manufacturing infrastructure, the company is aggressively redirecting resources into oncology and mRNA cancer therapeutics.
According to BioNTech’s press release:
“Operational efficiency to be enhanced through manufacturing footprint consolidation, supporting strategic capital allocation to further advance its growing oncology pipeline toward commercialization.”
…
“BioNTech will continue to focus investments on R&D and scaling the business for late-stage development and commercial readiness in oncology.”
And CEO Ugur Sahin said:
“We will continue to focus on accelerating our key strategic programs as we remain steadfast in our vision to translate our science into survival for patients living with cancer.”
Despite the manufacturing shutdowns, BioNTech confirmed it is still preparing updated COVID-19 injections for the upcoming vaccination cycle.
“BioNTech is now focused on preparing for variant strain vaccine adaptation to be ready for commercial launch ahead of the upcoming 2026/2027 vaccination season, pending approvals.”
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Should be a 100% boycott against their products. Shut them down permanently.
Business News reported another leg in their self-propagating disease tech marketing schemes… Pfizer is shifting focus to cancer, because of the recent sudden rise in cases.
It’s like the lifeboat maker who helped make poor quality lifeboats on the cruise liners our government made to sink (only other enemy populations, of course). So now that Fauci, family and friends got Americans onboard, and lined up the lifeboat makers with no obligation to ensure they were safe or effective, the lifeboat maker abandons the profitable but deadly business and rush to make life jackets because people have not only been thrown overboard by GOF researchers cruising the biodefense seas, the faulty life boats were not made to work for long, and the people mandated into the life boats, are now swimming on their own and about to drown.
Moderna and others carry on with the original tech, working with US-sanctioned CEPI and Gates gang to get the people from other countries on board for their fair share of the cruising and lifeboat experience.