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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
15h

Should be a 100% boycott against their products. Shut them down permanently.

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
15hEdited

Business News reported another leg in their self-propagating disease tech marketing schemes… Pfizer is shifting focus to cancer, because of the recent sudden rise in cases.

It’s like the lifeboat maker who helped make poor quality lifeboats on the cruise liners our government made to sink (only other enemy populations, of course). So now that Fauci, family and friends got Americans onboard, and lined up the lifeboat makers with no obligation to ensure they were safe or effective, the lifeboat maker abandons the profitable but deadly business and rush to make life jackets because people have not only been thrown overboard by GOF researchers cruising the biodefense seas, the faulty life boats were not made to work for long, and the people mandated into the life boats, are now swimming on their own and about to drown.

Moderna and others carry on with the original tech, working with US-sanctioned CEPI and Gates gang to get the people from other countries on board for their fair share of the cruising and lifeboat experience.

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