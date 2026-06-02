The Bill Gates-funded Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will “urgently accelerate development of three investigational vaccines targeting the Bundibugyo ebolavirus that has caused a rapidly spreading epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring Uganda,” according to a Sunday press release from the organization.

The move comes as the World Health Organization (WHO), also funded by Bill Gates, just weeks ago declared Ebola currently represents a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)” and that there is a need to “[i]mplement clinical trials to advance the development and use of candidate therapeutics and vaccine, supported by partners.”

CEPI now believes there is a “critical need to produce tools to help curtail the outbreak, complementing ongoing public health interventions by affected countries.”

The arrangement raises obvious conflict-of-interest concerns, as Bill Gates-funded transnational health organizations are simultaneously framing the outbreak response, declaring international emergency status, and accelerating the development and deployment of the very vaccine platforms their aligned networks support and finance.

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The three vaccine candidates include those developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), Moderna, and the University of Oxford.

CEPI has committed $50 million to Moderna (mRNA platform), $8.6 million to the University of Oxford (adenoviral vector platform), and $3.2 million to IAVI (rVSV vaccine platform).

The press release confirms Moderna’s Ebola formulation will be based on mRNA, like its COVID-19 jab:

“CEPI has committed up to US$50 million for preclinical testing and Phase 1 clinical trials. CEPI will support simultaneous manufacturing of doses to enable large-scale Phase 2/3 trials to begin immediately if Phase 1 data supports progression. This candidate uses the same fast, flexible, scalable mRNA technology validated during COVID-19 and builds upon Moderna’s existing R&D on related Ebola viruses. The collaboration leverages CEPI's existing strategic partnership with Moderna.”

The same Gates-funded global health network shaping international Ebola messaging, emergency declarations, and government outbreak response is also funding and accelerating the vaccines being presented as the solution to the crisis.

The arrangement raises obvious conflict-of-interest concerns, as the organizations influencing public fear, policy, and emergency infrastructure are financially and operationally tied to the very pharmaceutical platforms being advanced in response.

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