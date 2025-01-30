U.S. Representative Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) earlier this month introduced a bill to eliminate the income tax and abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Fair Tax Act (H.R. 25) would repeal the current tax code and replace it with a single national consumption tax, according to a press release.

“In addition to eliminating all personal and corporate income taxes, the death tax, gift taxes, and the payroll tax, the Fair Tax would also eliminate the need for the Internal Revenue Service,” the announcement reads.

The legislation promises to “promote freedom, fairness, and economic opportunity by repealing the income tax and other taxes, abolishing the Internal Revenue Service, and enacting a national sales tax to be administered primarily by the States.”

Speaking at the 2025 Republican Issues Conference in Doral, Florida, President Donald Trump outlined his proposal for doing away with income tax for Americans.

President Trump said it is “time for the U.S. to return to a system that made us richer and powerful,” adding that the country should be enriching itself by “tariffing and taxing foreign nationals.”

The Fair Tax Act was first introduced into Congress in 1999 by former Georgia Congressman John Linder, then carried by Georgia Congressman Rob Woodall.

The bill lists the following reasons why income tax should be abolished:

Hurts Economic Growth – Income tax slows down the economy and lowers the standard of living for Americans.

Harms U.S. Businesses Globally – It makes American companies less competitive in international markets.

Discourages Saving and Investing – It taxes income multiple times, making it harder for people to build wealth.

Prevents Wage Growth – Income tax slows down the creation of capital, which is necessary for wages to increase.

Lowers Productivity – It reduces efficiency and output across industries.

Creates High Compliance Costs – It forces individuals and businesses to spend too much time and money on paperwork and legal requirements.

Is Unfair – It treats taxpayers unequally and creates financial burdens that are not evenly distributed.

Invades Privacy – The income tax requires citizens to disclose personal financial information, limiting their privacy and civil rights.

Hides Government Costs – It embeds taxes into the price of goods and services, making it harder for people to see how much they’re actually paying.

Is Poorly Enforced – Many people don’t comply with it, leading to higher tax burdens on those who do.

Limits Social Mobility – It makes it harder for people to move up economically.

You can read the full bill below:

118h25 373KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Representative Carter said the Fair Tax “is exactly that – fair. It is the only tax proposal out there that is pro-growth, simple, and allows Americans to keep every cent of their hard-earned money, while eliminating the need for the IRS altogether. I’m proud to lead this Georgia-grown legislation that puts the American people, not bureaucrats, in charge of their tax rate.”

“Hardworking Americans should not need a team of lawyers or accountants to fill out their taxes – they need a simple system that encourages growth and innovation. Taxpayers should not have IRS agents targeting them for wanting to keep more of their hard-earned money. That’s why I’m proud to support this Georgia-led legislation – to simplify our tax code and ensure more Americans have an opportunity to achieve the American Dream,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), an original sponsor of the bill.

“I’m proud to once again support The FairTax Act. This legislation provides a commonsense solution to eliminate the need for the weaponized IRS, simplify our tax code, and foster economic prosperity. It’s time to enact the FairTax so we can empower hardworking taxpayers and make the American Dream affordable again,” said Rep. Clyde, another sponsor.

“The Fair Tax Act would streamline and simplify our tax code, making sure everyone in our country, including illegal immigrants, pays their fair share. This Congress we have an incredible opportunity to advance a pro-growth tax agenda that allows Americans to keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” said Rep. Strong.

“The Fair Tax simplifies the system while also broadening the revenue base, ensuring everyone contributes fairly while reducing tax loopholes and unnecessary complexity. By encouraging savings and generating stable, predictable income, it provides a sustainable path to reducing our national debt and setting the course for our country to get back on the right fiscal path,” said Rep. McCormick.

“The Fair Tax requires immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally to pay taxes, denies them the consumption allowance provided to all legal U. S. residents, and eliminates instances of people using taxpayer-funded resources without paying into the system. President-elect Trump has called for a secure border, the elimination of the income tax, and an overhaul of government efficiency. The Fair Tax advances all three of these goals and is must-pass legislation for 2025,” said Americans for Fair Taxation President Steve Hayes.

