Australia's Doherty Institute Coordinates Global Influenza Pandemic Framework as Governments Repeat COVID Playbook with Bird Flu
Back-to-back 2025 summits in Melbourne unite the world's leading influenza and pandemic-therapeutics researchers—while nations engineer bird-flu viruses and vaccines in parallel.
Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity will host two international summits over six weeks that together represent an unprecedented coordination of global pandemic planning—one devoted to “next-generation therapeutics,” the other to influenza viruses, which include H5N1 bird flu.
Both come as laboratories worldwide create never-before-seen avian-influenza bird flu strains and test the vaccines that would be forced on populations in the event of a potential outbreak or an accidental—or intentional—laboratory leak.
The COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation, according to Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA.
The Two Doherty Summits
October 27: “Next-Generation Therapeutics for Pandemic Preparedness.”
Hosted by the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics, a 20-year, $250 million initiative based at the Doherty Institute, the panel will bring together Professor Sharon Lewin (Doherty Institute), Professor David Ho (Columbia University), Professor Linfa Wang (Duke-NUS Singapore), and Professor Nanshan Zhong (Guangzhou National Laboratory). The discussion will be moderated by New York Times science journalist Apoorva Mandavilli.
November 13–14: 16th Australian Influenza Symposium.
Organized by the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, also housed at the Doherty Institute, the symposium will focus on influenza viruses—which include H5N1 “bird flu,” COVID-19, and RSV—with speakers from the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Cambodia.
Together, these back-to-back meetings merge pandemic preparedness, vaccine platform innovation, and influenza virology into one integrated agenda—precisely as governments worldwide invest billions into bird-flu gain-of-function research and vaccine manufacturing pipelines.
Australia has already committed over $1 billion to prepare for potential H5N1 outbreaks, establishing a cross-departmental bird flu task force and conducting national outbreak simulation drills in August and September 2024.
This unprecedented domestic investment followed the United States’ own 1$ billion allocation for a future influenza pandemic in its March 2024 omnibus spending bill—together forming a synchronized, pre-outbreak global financing network for bird-flu research, response, and vaccine development.
That synchronized U.S. funding drive has since deepened: in May 2025, the Trump Administration launched a $500 million “Generation Gold Standard” initiative through HHS and NIH to develop so-called “universal” pandemic vaccines—focusing primarily on H5N1 avian influenza, the same virus U.S.-funded gain-of-function experiments have been enhancing in laboratories.
International ‘Problem-Solution’ Pattern
The emerging pattern is unmistakable: governments and research institutions around the world are simultaneously engineering more dangerous strains of avian influenza while developing lucrative vaccines and therapeutics to counter those very same lab-made threats.
Just like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
1. The ‘Problem’: Engineered Bird Flu Pathogens
International state-funded researchers have deliberately created or enhanced H5N1 and related influenza viruses under the banner of “pandemic preparedness.”
United States (CDC, Georgia): A npj Viruses study revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) engineered a new H5N1 bird flu strain with enhanced immune system evasion, suppressing host interferon signaling to make the virus harder to detect and more transmissible.
United States (USDA, NIH, NIAID, Nebraska): A separate U.S. Department of Agriculture study, backed by NIH and NIAID, confirmed the creation of lab-engineered bird flu viruses with enhanced replication and growth traits, conducted in Nebraska under high-containment conditions.
United States & South Korea (Joint Project, Georgia): In a Virology journal paper, U.S. and South Korean scientists collaborated to create “Frankenstein” bird flu viruses, merging multiple influenza strains through reassortment and gain-of-function modification—explicitly designed to assess pandemic potential.
China (Two H5N1 Constructs): Chinese researchers created two novel H5N1 constructs, one with 64× stronger binding affinity to host cells, and another 100% lethal in mammal models—both representing extreme gain-of-function outcomes justified as “host adaptation” studies.
United Kingdom (Neurological & Transmission Gains): In the Journal of General Virology, British scientists engineered two new bird flu viruses that produced neurological symptoms and enhanced transmission efficiency, directly modifying viral genes tied to host tropism and central nervous system infection.
Together, these projects represent a coordinated global escalation of avian influenza manipulation, where government-backed labs on multiple continents are simultaneously designing new, more dangerous viral genotypes under the guise of “prevention.”
2. The ‘Solution’: Vaccines & Pharmaceutical Countermeasures
At the same time, governments and their industry partners are fast-tracking bird flu countermeasure programs worth hundreds of millions of dollars, creating a mirror image to the COVID-19 playbook.
United States (HHS/BARDA–Cidara Collaboration): This month, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded Cidara Therapeutics $339 million to advance its injectable influenza drug CD388, designed to treat and prevent pandemic influenza. The funding explicitly supports domestic manufacturing and supply-chain readiness—before any outbreak occurs.
Russia (Vector Institute): Meanwhile, the Vector Institute developed a lab-made bird flu spike protein formulated for needle-free jet injection, as published in Vaccines. This “next-generation” countermeasure mimics Western self-amplifying vaccine research and shows that both East and West are preparing pharmacological solutions to the same engineered viral problem.
3. Coordinated Crisis Creation
This dual track—create the pathogen, then sell the cure—echoes the pattern seen before COVID-19, when EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE project proposed engineering chimeric coronavirus spikes and aerosolized self-spreading vaccines years before the 2019 outbreak.
A Frontiers in Virology study later confirmed that Moderna’s 2016 patented spike protein sequence—developed years before the COVID-19 outbreak—matched the pandemic virus’s spike sequence with a one-in-three-trillion probability of occurring naturally, underscoring how the vaccine blueprint pre-dated the very pathogen it was said to counter.
Subsequent congressional findings revealed that DARPA, the Department of Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had classified and concealed EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE proposal—the very plan that outlined how to engineer SARS-like viruses with furin cleavage sites—prompting Senator Roger Marshall to warn the cover-up may “rise to the level of misconduct, false statements, obstruction of federal proceedings, conspiracy, conflicts of interest, or infractions of administrative or civil laws.”
With the CDC, USDA, NIH, and foreign counterparts now constructing novel bird flu strains while multinational vaccine platforms and contracts proliferate in parallel, and with the very same agencies that concealed the COVID-19 gain-of-function blueprint now leading global influenza programs, the question that must be asked is no longer if governments are orchestrating a coordinated bird flu “response,” but how far in advance that response was planned.
A Global Replay Under a New Virus
The DEFUSE model of pathogen engineering paired with vaccine development has simply migrated from coronaviruses to influenza viruses.
The Doherty Institute’s consecutive summits reflect that shift, serving as a coordination hub for the same kind of pre-outbreak collaboration that characterized the years leading up to 2020.
Already, governments have:
Pledged billions in pre-emptive pandemic funding,
Approved dual-use bird-flu experiments, and
Established emergency vaccine frameworks identical to those used for COVID-19.
And once again, the institutions creating the potential pandemic are the same ones designing and licensing the vaccines that will follow.
Doherty’s summits are reminiscent of an event that was held in New York just weeks before the COVID pandemic hit.
That event, called Event 201, was a pandemic simulation exercise conducted on October 18, 2019, in New York City.
It was jointly hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The COVID pandemic would commence that December, compelling many to point to Event 201 as evidence that global parties had orchestrated the COVID pandemic.
Historical Pattern: Experimentation Without Consent
Public skepticism toward “preparedness” programs is grounded in undeniable history.
Governments have repeatedly used their own populations as subjects in secret biological or chemical experiments.
Tuskegee Syphilis Study (1932–1972): The U.S. Public Health Service deliberately withheld treatment to study disease progression.
Operation Sea-Spray (1950): The U.S. Navy released Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco to test dispersion.
Operation Big City (1956) and Operation Large Area Coverage (1957–58): The U.S. Army dispersed zinc cadmium sulfide particles over major American cities.
All were officially justified as “defensive research.”
All were later admitted.
That record raises the inescapable question: if governments have repeatedly conducted biological experiments on civilians without consent, why should current “preparedness” programs be accepted at face value?
The Unprecedented Nature of the Doherty Coordination
What makes the October and November 2025 Doherty summits different is the scale and precision of international coordination—the first time pandemic-therapeutic and influenza-pathogen leaders will gather under one roof at a moment of simultaneous H5N1 experimentation across the world.
Australia’s own billion-dollar bird-flu program, America’s parallel funding, and WHO’s new Pandemic Agreement all converge here, turning Melbourne into a symbolic and literal meeting point for the next global bioresponse architecture.
Are these events truly about preparedness—or are they the next chapter in an orchestrated cycle where the same governments and corporations create both the outbreak and the opportunity?
Bottom Line
The Doherty Institute is now hosting one of the most consequential pandemic coordination meetings since COVID-19—and they arrive at the exact moment governments are engineering, testing, and vaccinating against new H5N1 strains.
The COVID precedent is clear: before the pandemic, scientists developed the spike sequence and vaccine technology that later matched the outbreak virus itself—with the same institutions funding both the research and the remedy.
Today, as H5N1 undergoes genetic manipulation across continents and billions flow into vaccine development before any outbreak, the pattern is unmistakable.
The playbook is being run again.
The sunspot cycle was linked to disease as far back as Hippocrates. The recent 11 year cycle began in 2019 (Covid?) And ends for UN Agenda 2030. It is peaking in 2025. It causes Influenza due to its influence on the body. Sadly Influenza disappeared and was labelled Covid. No vaccine prevents sunspot diseases, like Influenza. A good reference book is Invisible Rainbow by Firstenberg.
Ouch. What if: We don’t want to deal with our truth on the ground. We want to create bigger problems so we feel elite money interests and power brokers can solve them.
Do we (want to) know:
The US state that produces the most chickens, particularly laying hens for egg production, is Iowa, with over 54 million birds as of recent data. Iowa also leads in avian flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI) outbreaks, with approximately 30 million birds affected or culled since 2022—more than any other state—due to its dense concentration of commercial poultry operations.
California ranks second in avian flu impacts with around 23 million birds lost, followed by states like Ohio (with massive recent losses exceeding 6 million in a single month in early 2025), Minnesota, and Colorado.
Nationwide, over 175 million commercial poultry have been lost to HPAI since early 2022, with the total climbing to as high as 275 million in some updated estimates by mid-2025.
Cool to know? Hold on a minute. How do we think and feel about the evidence showing that - In commercial poultry farming - standard antibiotic use—often administered prophylactically (preventively) in feed or water to entire flocks—creates a cascade of biological vulnerabilities that heighten the risk of viral outbreaks like avian flu. This practice is rampant in concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), where hens and other birds are housed in unnaturally confined, high-density environments (often thousands of birds in small, enclosed barns with limited space per animal, poor ventilation, and constant exposure to waste). These conditions already stress the birds’ immune systems and facilitate pathogen transmission, but antibiotics exacerbate the problem in several interconnected ways.
First, antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiome, which is crucial for immune function. Poultry, like other animals, rely on a balanced community of gut bacteria (the microbiota) to regulate immune responses, produce vitamins, and compete with harmful pathogens. Prophylactic antibiotics, used to ward off bacterial infections that thrive in crowded, unsanitary CAFOs, indiscriminately kill beneficial bacteria alongside harmful ones. This leads to dysbiosis—an imbalance in the microbial community—that reduces microbial diversity and stability. Studies on chickens have shown that early-life or routine antibiotic exposure alters the gut flora, impairing the development of robust immune defenses. For instance, research involving H9N2 avian influenza virus (a low-pathogenic relative of HPAI strains like H5N1) demonstrated that antibiotic-treated chicks had higher viral loads, more severe symptoms, and increased mortality upon infection compared to untreated controls. The mechanism involves reduced production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) by gut bacteria, which normally stimulate immune cells like T-cells and macrophages to fight viruses. Without this, birds become more susceptible to viral entry and replication in respiratory and gastrointestinal tissues, where avian flu primarily attacks.
Second, antibiotic persistence in the system—meaning residual compounds or their metabolites lingering in tissues, feed, or the environment—further compounds vulnerability. Persistent antibiotics can select for resistant bacteria within the flock or farm ecosystem, leading to chronic low-level inflammation that taxes the immune system. This “immune fatigue” makes birds less able to mount effective antiviral responses. In CAFOs, where birds are genetically selected for rapid growth or high egg output rather than disease resistance, this weakened state allows viruses like H5N1 to establish footholds more easily. Once introduced (often via wild bird migration or contaminated equipment), the virus spreads rapidly in the confined habitats, turning minor exposures into explosive outbreaks.
These vulnerabilities align directly with the viral outbreaks governments flag as pandemic threats. HPAI strains like H5N1 have high mortality in birds (up to 90-100% in affected flocks) and zoonotic potential, meaning they can spill over to humans, as seen in sporadic U.S. cases among dairy and poultry workers since 2022.
Agencies like the USDA and CDC view these as requiring preparedness measures, including surveillance, rapid testing, vaccine stockpiles for humans, and international coordination to prevent mutations enabling human-to-human transmission.
In response to outbreaks, standard countermeasures involve depopulation (culling) of entire flocks—often millions of birds at a time—to contain spread, as per USDA protocols.
This is deemed essential because confined CAFOs lack natural barriers to transmission, and antibiotics don’t address viruses directly.
The threat to public access to mass-produced eggs stems from these dynamics. Iowa alone accounts for a massive share of U.S. egg production, but outbreaks trigger culls that disrupt supply chains. For example, losses of 30 million birds in Iowa since 2022 have contributed to egg shortages, price spikes (up to double in some periods), and reduced availability.
Confined habitats amplify this: birds in small, closed spaces (e.g., battery cages or aviaries with densities of 50,000+ per barn) experience chronic stress, suppressing immunity and promoting viral persistence. When outbreaks hit, entire operations are shut down, and biosecurity quarantines halt distribution. This industrial model, reliant on antibiotics to maintain productivity in unnatural conditions, creates a fragile system where a single viral incursion can cascade into national supply disruptions, affecting affordable protein access for consumers while governments prioritize culling over systemic reforms like reducing density or phasing out routine antibiotics.
What if our public-private authorities truly took care of us, supporting life at home before exporting bigger problems so others buy our dangerously lame solutions?
In Nature and God we trust? Or in 🇺🇸 home grown pandemics and deadly patriotic solutions we depend? Partisan politics, no matter. It’s just elite 💲for your, mine and our kids lives.
[Jon, please pardon my sharing an extended comment as an example of context in which I truly value your writing and perspective💝🙏🏻]