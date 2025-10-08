Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity will host two international summits over six weeks that together represent an unprecedented coordination of global pandemic planning—one devoted to “next-generation therapeutics,” the other to influenza viruses, which include H5N1 bird flu.

Both come as laboratories worldwide create never-before-seen avian-influenza bird flu strains and test the vaccines that would be forced on populations in the event of a potential outbreak or an accidental—or intentional—laboratory leak.

The COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation, according to Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA.

The Two Doherty Summits

October 27: “Next-Generation Therapeutics for Pandemic Preparedness.”

Hosted by the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics, a 20-year, $250 million initiative based at the Doherty Institute, the panel will bring together Professor Sharon Lewin (Doherty Institute), Professor David Ho (Columbia University), Professor Linfa Wang (Duke-NUS Singapore), and Professor Nanshan Zhong (Guangzhou National Laboratory). The discussion will be moderated by New York Times science journalist Apoorva Mandavilli.

November 13–14: 16th Australian Influenza Symposium.

Organized by the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, also housed at the Doherty Institute, the symposium will focus on influenza viruses—which include H5N1 “bird flu,” COVID-19, and RSV—with speakers from the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Cambodia.

Together, these back-to-back meetings merge pandemic preparedness, vaccine platform innovation, and influenza virology into one integrated agenda—precisely as governments worldwide invest billions into bird-flu gain-of-function research and vaccine manufacturing pipelines.

Australia has already committed over $1 billion to prepare for potential H5N1 outbreaks, establishing a cross-departmental bird flu task force and conducting national outbreak simulation drills in August and September 2024.

This unprecedented domestic investment followed the United States’ own 1$ billion allocation for a future influenza pandemic in its March 2024 omnibus spending bill—together forming a synchronized, pre-outbreak global financing network for bird-flu research, response, and vaccine development.

That synchronized U.S. funding drive has since deepened: in May 2025, the Trump Administration launched a $500 million “Generation Gold Standard” initiative through HHS and NIH to develop so-called “universal” pandemic vaccines—focusing primarily on H5N1 avian influenza, the same virus U.S.-funded gain-of-function experiments have been enhancing in laboratories.

International ‘Problem-Solution’ Pattern

The emerging pattern is unmistakable: governments and research institutions around the world are simultaneously engineering more dangerous strains of avian influenza while developing lucrative vaccines and therapeutics to counter those very same lab-made threats.

Just like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. The ‘Problem’: Engineered Bird Flu Pathogens

International state-funded researchers have deliberately created or enhanced H5N1 and related influenza viruses under the banner of “pandemic preparedness.”

United States (CDC, Georgia): A npj Viruses study revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) engineered a new H5N1 bird flu strain with enhanced immune system evasion, suppressing host interferon signaling to make the virus harder to detect and more transmissible.

United States (USDA, NIH, NIAID, Nebraska) : A separate U.S. Department of Agriculture study, backed by NIH and NIAID, confirmed the creation of lab-engineered bird flu viruses with enhanced replication and growth traits, conducted in Nebraska under high-containment conditions.

United States & South Korea (Joint Project, Georgia) : In a Virology journal paper, U.S. and South Korean scientists collaborated to create “Frankenstein” bird flu viruses, merging multiple influenza strains through reassortment and gain-of-function modification—explicitly designed to assess pandemic potential.

China (Two H5N1 Constructs) : Chinese researchers created two novel H5N1 constructs, one with 64× stronger binding affinity to host cells, and another 100% lethal in mammal models—both representing extreme gain-of-function outcomes justified as “host adaptation” studies.

United Kingdom (Neurological & Transmission Gains): In the Journal of General Virology, British scientists engineered two new bird flu viruses that produced neurological symptoms and enhanced transmission efficiency, directly modifying viral genes tied to host tropism and central nervous system infection.

Together, these projects represent a coordinated global escalation of avian influenza manipulation, where government-backed labs on multiple continents are simultaneously designing new, more dangerous viral genotypes under the guise of “prevention.”

2. The ‘Solution’: Vaccines & Pharmaceutical Countermeasures

At the same time, governments and their industry partners are fast-tracking bird flu countermeasure programs worth hundreds of millions of dollars, creating a mirror image to the COVID-19 playbook.

United States (HHS/BARDA–Cidara Collaboration) : This month, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded Cidara Therapeutics $339 million to advance its injectable influenza drug CD388, designed to treat and prevent pandemic influenza. The funding explicitly supports domestic manufacturing and supply-chain readiness—before any outbreak occurs.

Russia (Vector Institute): Meanwhile, the Vector Institute developed a lab-made bird flu spike protein formulated for needle-free jet injection, as published in Vaccines. This “next-generation” countermeasure mimics Western self-amplifying vaccine research and shows that both East and West are preparing pharmacological solutions to the same engineered viral problem.

3. Coordinated Crisis Creation

This dual track—create the pathogen, then sell the cure—echoes the pattern seen before COVID-19, when EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE project proposed engineering chimeric coronavirus spikes and aerosolized self-spreading vaccines years before the 2019 outbreak.

A Frontiers in Virology study later confirmed that Moderna’s 2016 patented spike protein sequence—developed years before the COVID-19 outbreak—matched the pandemic virus’s spike sequence with a one-in-three-trillion probability of occurring naturally, underscoring how the vaccine blueprint pre-dated the very pathogen it was said to counter.

Subsequent congressional findings revealed that DARPA, the Department of Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had classified and concealed EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE proposal—the very plan that outlined how to engineer SARS-like viruses with furin cleavage sites—prompting Senator Roger Marshall to warn the cover-up may “rise to the level of misconduct, false statements, obstruction of federal proceedings, conspiracy, conflicts of interest, or infractions of administrative or civil laws.”

With the CDC, USDA, NIH, and foreign counterparts now constructing novel bird flu strains while multinational vaccine platforms and contracts proliferate in parallel, and with the very same agencies that concealed the COVID-19 gain-of-function blueprint now leading global influenza programs, the question that must be asked is no longer if governments are orchestrating a coordinated bird flu “response,” but how far in advance that response was planned.

A Global Replay Under a New Virus

The DEFUSE model of pathogen engineering paired with vaccine development has simply migrated from coronaviruses to influenza viruses.

The Doherty Institute’s consecutive summits reflect that shift, serving as a coordination hub for the same kind of pre-outbreak collaboration that characterized the years leading up to 2020.

Already, governments have:

Pledged billions in pre-emptive pandemic funding ,

Approved dual-use bird-flu experiments , and

Established emergency vaccine frameworks identical to those used for COVID-19.

And once again, the institutions creating the potential pandemic are the same ones designing and licensing the vaccines that will follow.

Doherty’s summits are reminiscent of an event that was held in New York just weeks before the COVID pandemic hit.

That event, called Event 201, was a pandemic simulation exercise conducted on October 18, 2019, in New York City.

It was jointly hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The COVID pandemic would commence that December, compelling many to point to Event 201 as evidence that global parties had orchestrated the COVID pandemic.

Historical Pattern: Experimentation Without Consent

Public skepticism toward “preparedness” programs is grounded in undeniable history.

Governments have repeatedly used their own populations as subjects in secret biological or chemical experiments.

Tuskegee Syphilis Study (1932–1972): The U.S. Public Health Service deliberately withheld treatment to study disease progression.

Operation Sea-Spray (1950): The U.S. Navy released Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco to test dispersion.

Operation Big City (1956) and Operation Large Area Coverage (1957–58): The U.S. Army dispersed zinc cadmium sulfide particles over major American cities.

All were officially justified as “defensive research.”

All were later admitted.

That record raises the inescapable question: if governments have repeatedly conducted biological experiments on civilians without consent, why should current “preparedness” programs be accepted at face value?

The Unprecedented Nature of the Doherty Coordination

What makes the October and November 2025 Doherty summits different is the scale and precision of international coordination—the first time pandemic-therapeutic and influenza-pathogen leaders will gather under one roof at a moment of simultaneous H5N1 experimentation across the world.

Australia’s own billion-dollar bird-flu program, America’s parallel funding, and WHO’s new Pandemic Agreement all converge here, turning Melbourne into a symbolic and literal meeting point for the next global bioresponse architecture.

Are these events truly about preparedness—or are they the next chapter in an orchestrated cycle where the same governments and corporations create both the outbreak and the opportunity?

Bottom Line

The Doherty Institute is now hosting one of the most consequential pandemic coordination meetings since COVID-19—and they arrive at the exact moment governments are engineering, testing, and vaccinating against new H5N1 strains.

The COVID precedent is clear: before the pandemic, scientists developed the spike sequence and vaccine technology that later matched the outbreak virus itself—with the same institutions funding both the research and the remedy.

Today, as H5N1 undergoes genetic manipulation across continents and billions flow into vaccine development before any outbreak, the pattern is unmistakable.

The playbook is being run again.

