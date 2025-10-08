JonFleetwood.com

Bard Joseph
9h

The sunspot cycle was linked to disease as far back as Hippocrates. The recent 11 year cycle began in 2019 (Covid?) And ends for UN Agenda 2030. It is peaking in 2025. It causes Influenza due to its influence on the body. Sadly Influenza disappeared and was labelled Covid. No vaccine prevents sunspot diseases, like Influenza. A good reference book is Invisible Rainbow by Firstenberg.

Leslie H MSc
8hEdited

Ouch. What if: We don’t want to deal with our truth on the ground. We want to create bigger problems so we feel elite money interests and power brokers can solve them.

Do we (want to) know:

The US state that produces the most chickens, particularly laying hens for egg production, is Iowa, with over 54 million birds as of recent data. Iowa also leads in avian flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI) outbreaks, with approximately 30 million birds affected or culled since 2022—more than any other state—due to its dense concentration of commercial poultry operations.

California ranks second in avian flu impacts with around 23 million birds lost, followed by states like Ohio (with massive recent losses exceeding 6 million in a single month in early 2025), Minnesota, and Colorado.

Nationwide, over 175 million commercial poultry have been lost to HPAI since early 2022, with the total climbing to as high as 275 million in some updated estimates by mid-2025.

Cool to know? Hold on a minute. How do we think and feel about the evidence showing that - In commercial poultry farming - standard antibiotic use—often administered prophylactically (preventively) in feed or water to entire flocks—creates a cascade of biological vulnerabilities that heighten the risk of viral outbreaks like avian flu. This practice is rampant in concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), where hens and other birds are housed in unnaturally confined, high-density environments (often thousands of birds in small, enclosed barns with limited space per animal, poor ventilation, and constant exposure to waste). These conditions already stress the birds’ immune systems and facilitate pathogen transmission, but antibiotics exacerbate the problem in several interconnected ways.

First, antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiome, which is crucial for immune function. Poultry, like other animals, rely on a balanced community of gut bacteria (the microbiota) to regulate immune responses, produce vitamins, and compete with harmful pathogens. Prophylactic antibiotics, used to ward off bacterial infections that thrive in crowded, unsanitary CAFOs, indiscriminately kill beneficial bacteria alongside harmful ones. This leads to dysbiosis—an imbalance in the microbial community—that reduces microbial diversity and stability. Studies on chickens have shown that early-life or routine antibiotic exposure alters the gut flora, impairing the development of robust immune defenses. For instance, research involving H9N2 avian influenza virus (a low-pathogenic relative of HPAI strains like H5N1) demonstrated that antibiotic-treated chicks had higher viral loads, more severe symptoms, and increased mortality upon infection compared to untreated controls. The mechanism involves reduced production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) by gut bacteria, which normally stimulate immune cells like T-cells and macrophages to fight viruses. Without this, birds become more susceptible to viral entry and replication in respiratory and gastrointestinal tissues, where avian flu primarily attacks.

Second, antibiotic persistence in the system—meaning residual compounds or their metabolites lingering in tissues, feed, or the environment—further compounds vulnerability. Persistent antibiotics can select for resistant bacteria within the flock or farm ecosystem, leading to chronic low-level inflammation that taxes the immune system. This “immune fatigue” makes birds less able to mount effective antiviral responses. In CAFOs, where birds are genetically selected for rapid growth or high egg output rather than disease resistance, this weakened state allows viruses like H5N1 to establish footholds more easily. Once introduced (often via wild bird migration or contaminated equipment), the virus spreads rapidly in the confined habitats, turning minor exposures into explosive outbreaks.

These vulnerabilities align directly with the viral outbreaks governments flag as pandemic threats. HPAI strains like H5N1 have high mortality in birds (up to 90-100% in affected flocks) and zoonotic potential, meaning they can spill over to humans, as seen in sporadic U.S. cases among dairy and poultry workers since 2022.

Agencies like the USDA and CDC view these as requiring preparedness measures, including surveillance, rapid testing, vaccine stockpiles for humans, and international coordination to prevent mutations enabling human-to-human transmission.

In response to outbreaks, standard countermeasures involve depopulation (culling) of entire flocks—often millions of birds at a time—to contain spread, as per USDA protocols.

This is deemed essential because confined CAFOs lack natural barriers to transmission, and antibiotics don’t address viruses directly.

The threat to public access to mass-produced eggs stems from these dynamics. Iowa alone accounts for a massive share of U.S. egg production, but outbreaks trigger culls that disrupt supply chains. For example, losses of 30 million birds in Iowa since 2022 have contributed to egg shortages, price spikes (up to double in some periods), and reduced availability.

Confined habitats amplify this: birds in small, closed spaces (e.g., battery cages or aviaries with densities of 50,000+ per barn) experience chronic stress, suppressing immunity and promoting viral persistence. When outbreaks hit, entire operations are shut down, and biosecurity quarantines halt distribution. This industrial model, reliant on antibiotics to maintain productivity in unnatural conditions, creates a fragile system where a single viral incursion can cascade into national supply disruptions, affecting affordable protein access for consumers while governments prioritize culling over systemic reforms like reducing density or phasing out routine antibiotics.

What if our public-private authorities truly took care of us, supporting life at home before exporting bigger problems so others buy our dangerously lame solutions?

In Nature and God we trust? Or in 🇺🇸 home grown pandemics and deadly patriotic solutions we depend? Partisan politics, no matter. It’s just elite 💲for your, mine and our kids lives.

[Jon, please pardon my sharing an extended comment as an example of context in which I truly value your writing and perspective💝🙏🏻]

