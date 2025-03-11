Australia’s own Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has issued a damning verdict on the country’s pandemic response, confirming what many Australians already knew: government policies during COVID-19 caused catastrophic harm to human rights and disproportionately devastated the nation’s most vulnerable.

Regarding its new 260-page report Collateral Damage, the AHRC declares:

“Federal, state and territory governments did not adequately consider or protect people’s human rights when implementing pandemic response measures.”

The findings, based on over 5,000 personal stories and consultations, point to one conclusion: Australia’s pandemic response wasn’t just overreach—it was systemic abuse.

“The pandemic response saved lives, but it also came at a significant cost, with some Australians feeling they were overlooked in the nation’s push to contain COVID-19.”

If this is what Australia’s own Human Rights Commission admits, how many other governments around the world are guilty of committing the same—or even worse—abuses in the name of public health?

Families Torn Apart, People Dying Alone—While Governments Looked the Other Way

AHRC Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay didn’t mince words about the suffering caused by inflexible government orders:

“We heard devastating stories of severe economic hardship, families unable to say goodbye to loved ones, women trapped in violent households, and communities left isolated due to blanket policies that failed to consider local realities.”

The report specifically highlights “failures in compassionate exemption pathways,” resulting in countless Australians being barred from reuniting with dying family members or returning home during times of crisis.

Finlay warns:

“These experiences should never be ignored or repeated.”

2021 Melbourne Tower Lockdowns: ‘Severe Response That Violated Victorian Human Rights Laws’

Perhaps the most explosive finding is the AHRC’s conclusion that Victoria’s infamous 2021 Melbourne tower lockdowns were not just harsh—they were unlawful.

“The 2021 Melbourne tower lockdowns [were] deemed a severe response that violated Victorian human rights laws.”

Australia Shut Its Own Citizens Out, Violating Freedom of Movement

The AHRC report confirms that Australia’s extreme travel bans left its own citizens stranded abroad—often for years—and broke international human rights obligations.

“The 2021 India travel ban violated the right to freedom of movement, leaving Australians stranded and exacerbating mental health crises.”

Sky News reported on an Australian man who moved to Norway in 2019 and was locked out of his home country. He said he felt “completely abandoned” and feared for his future.

Quarantine and Lockdowns: Traumatizing, Discriminatory, and Abusive

Australia’s quarantine and lockdown policies were brutal in their execution:

“While effective in controlling virus spread, conditions in quarantine facilities posed significant challenges for people with disabilities, mental health conditions, families with children, and survivors of trauma.”

And despite early warnings, governments failed to prevent surges in domestic violence:

“Despite early recognition of risks, mitigation measures failed to prevent escalating domestic violence cases.”

Vaccine Mandates Ignored Bodily Autonomy, Raised Consent Concerns

The AHRC highlighted that COVID-19 vaccination became compulsory for employment and accessing services, raising serious ethical questions:

“These measures… led to ethical and legal debate about proportionality, necessity, and the balance between collective welfare and personal freedoms.”

Sky News reported on a woman who was pregnant during the pandemic, saying she was forced to get vaccinated or lose her job. After vaccination, she suffered a stillbirth at 17 weeks. Hospital policies barred her husband from being there:

“My husband was refused entry and was not allowed to be at the birth of his son, was denied the only chance he had to hold his son.”

Communities Abandoned, Inequalities Deepened

The report confirms that already marginalized groups suffered the worst:

“Many people and communities the Commission engaged with said they felt they were overlooked or left isolated due to blanket and inflexible policies that failed to consider local realities.”

First Nations people, migrants, and those with disabilities were cut off from vital services. Border communities lost access to healthcare and employment. And aged care residents endured prolonged isolation during end-of-life care:

“Prolonged visitation restrictions caused loneliness and distress, particularly during end-of-life care.”

AHRC: Five Years Later, Australians Are Still Paying the Price

“It has been five years since the pandemic began, but the consequences of this life-altering time in history are still being felt today,” Commissioner Finlay warned.

She added:

“The full human impact needs to be understood so we can be better prepared when disaster strikes again, whether it be a pandemic, bushfire, flood, or any other emergency.”

AHRC Demands Human Rights Come First in Future Emergencies

The AHRC is demanding all levels of government adopt a new Emergency Response Framework anchored by seven core principles:

Human rights as a priority, embedded from the outset. Meaningful consultation with all communities, especially vulnerable groups. Proportionate responses, constantly reviewed and adapted. Balancing risk with compassion, ensuring timely and accessible exemptions. Tailored communication, addressing diverse needs and combating misinformation. Empowering and supporting local communities to create more effective and targeted plans. Planning beyond the crisis, avoiding the abrupt withdrawal of critical supports.

Finlay put it bluntly:

“This isn’t about who is to blame, but how we can do better. We cannot wait for the next crisis to learn these lessons.”

And:

“We must rebuild trust, strike a balance between individual freedoms and public health, and place human rights at the heart of emergency planning.”

The AHRC’s findings confirm an undeniable truth: when governments are given unchecked power under the guise of managing a so-called “emergency,” the result isn’t safety—it’s systemic human rights abuses, inflicted on the very people they claim to protect.

The only question now is: who will be held accountable for these grave violations of human rights—and will justice ever be served for those who paid the price?

