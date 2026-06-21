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Annette's avatar
Annette
8h

The Bird Flu Narrative

Do not comply.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

oh how convenient. quite expensive though, that infection. imagine if they spent that much on healing people instead of making them sick - of birds for that matter.

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