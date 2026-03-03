The Arizona Senate has advanced legislation that would embed into state law a mandatory review of recent vaccinations and other pharmaceutical countermeasures in every case of sudden and unexplained infant death.

The move comes as U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has pushed federal legislation aimed at removing legal liability protections for vaccine manufacturers, arguing that drug makers should be held accountable in civil courts when their products cause harm.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the sudden, unexplained death of an otherwise apparently healthy sleeping infant.

Many parents, doctors, and researchers suspect a vaccine role in SIDS, while official and mainstream bodies that have documented financial relationships or partnerships with pharmaceutical interests claim that current data do not support a causal link.

Data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) confirm 2,709,593 adverse events linked to vaccines since 1990, though a Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study conducted by the Harvard Medical School Department of Population Medicine found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS, suggesting the system captures only a small fraction of total events.

The legislative move would standardize investigative transparency, ensure recent medical interventions are formally examined, and create a documented record that could increase data visibility and accountability surrounding infant death investigations.

Senate Bill 1011 (SB 1011) was introduced by Republican State Senator Janae Shamp (District 29) in January.

A registered nurse and former Majority Leader, Sen. Shamp is Vice-Chairman of the Military Affairs and Border Security committee and is a member of the Health and Human Services committee and the Natural Resources committee.

Yesterday, the measure received a “Do Pass” recommendation from the Senate Committee of the Whole.

The bill now awaits a final Third Reading vote by Senate members (who can be contacted here) before potentially moving to the Arizona House of Representatives.

SB 1011 amends Arizona Revised Statutes § 11-597 (the statute governing county medical examiners and autopsies) and inserts the following mandatory language:

“IN CASES OF A SUDDEN AND UNEXPLAINED INFANT DEATH, THE MEDICAL EXAMINER OR FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST SHALL REVIEW THE INFANT’S IMMUNIZATION AND VACCINATION HISTORY AND ANY COUNTERMEASURES THAT WERE ADMINISTERED IN THE NINETY DAYS BEFORE THE INFANT’S DEATH.”

The bill further requires:

“THE MEDICAL EXAMINER OR FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST SHALL REPORT ALL SUDDEN AND UNEXPLAINED INFANT DEATHS TO A NATIONAL CASE REGISTRY THAT RECORDS SUDDEN UNEXPECTED INFANT DEATHS AND SUDDEN DEATH IN THE YOUNG IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE UNITED STATES CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION PROTOCOLS.”

What the Amendment Changes

Current Arizona statute requires autopsies in sudden and unexplained infant death cases.

However, it does not explicitly mandate a defined 90-day review window for vaccinations or pharmaceutical countermeasures, nor does it codify reporting to a national CDC-aligned registry.

SB 1011 would make both requirements statutory.

According to the official Senate Fact Sheet, the bill:

“Requires a county medical examiner or forensic pathologist to review an infant’s immunization and vaccination history in the case of sudden and unexplained infant death.”

The Fact Sheet also confirms:

“Requires a county medical examiner or forensic pathologist, in cases of a sudden and unexplained infant death, to review the infant’s immunization and vaccination history and any countermeasures administered in the 90 days before the infant’s death.”

And:

“Requires the medical examiner or forensic pathologist to report all sudden and unexplained infant deaths to a national case registry that records sudden and unexplained infant deaths and sudden death in the young in accordance with CDC protocols.”

Why This Is Structurally Significant

By placing the vaccine and countermeasure review directly into statute using the word “shall,” the bill removes discretion around whether recent pharmaceutical exposure is examined in these investigations.

Instead of relying on variable local practice, review becomes mandatory statewide.

The amendment does three concrete things:

Embeds review of recent vaccinations and countermeasures into law. Standardizes documentation in sudden infant death investigations. Feeds those cases into a national registry operating under CDC protocols.

Because the requirement is statutory, recent pharmaceutical exposures must be examined and documented in the official forensic record in every qualifying case.

National Context & ‘Unknown Causes’

The Senate Fact Sheet notes:

“In 2022, there were about 3,700 sudden unexpected infant death cases in the United States, including 1,529 deaths from SIDS, 1,131 deaths from unknown causes and 1,040 deaths from accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.”

Legislative Status

SB 1011 has advanced through:

Senate Health and Human Services Committee (4–3 vote)

Senate Rules Committee

Majority and Minority Caucus “Do Pass” recommendations

Senate Committee of the Whole (“Do Pass” on March 2)

It now awaits a final Senate Third Reading vote before crossing to the House.

Broader Implications

The bill does not create new criminal penalties or change liability standards.

It modifies investigative procedure.

If enacted, Arizona law would require that recent immunizations and countermeasures administered within 90 days be formally reviewed and recorded in every sudden and unexplained infant death investigation statewide.

That statutory requirement increases investigative transparency, standardizes documentation, and ensures that pharmaceutical exposure is part of the formal forensic review rather than left to discretionary practice.

Bottom Line

If enacted, Arizona would become one of the first states to legally require that recent vaccines and pharmaceutical countermeasures be formally examined and recorded in every sudden unexplained infant death—moving the review of medical exposure from optional practice to mandatory law and locking transparency into the investigative process.

