JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RathdrumGal's avatar
RathdrumGal
2h

I am a retired RN, and for years worked with a highly respected Filipino nurse. She brought her mother to the US to care for her children while she worked, as was the custom in her country. Her mother had cared for her two older children. Her infant son died of SIDS while my nurse friend was at work. The baby had been vaxxed the day before. The police put the grandmother through hell, but could find no evidence of shaken baby syndrome or any physical signs of abuse. But from their treatment of the grandmother, it was clear that the police thought she was guilty.

It is only fair that authorities put as much effort into looking into the vaccines as a cause of death over assuming the guilt of family members.

Reply
Share
Mtone's avatar
Mtone
2h

Since childhood, SIDs seemed more like an apparition, why would an otherwise healthy child suddenly stop breathing?

As a new parent, it was a primary concern.

The thought that it might be related to vaccination and the rising numbers of mandated jabs never really occurred to us.

The fact that the drug companies were not testing or telling us that fact, angered us.

The very real probability that drug manufacturers were covering up the damages that they were causing innocent people multiplied our anger 10 fold.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture