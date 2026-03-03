Arizona Senate Advances Bill Requiring Vaccine History Review in Sudden Infant Death Investigations
Mandates 90-day review of vaccines and pharmaceutical countermeasures and requires reporting to a CDC-aligned national registry.
The Arizona Senate has advanced legislation that would embed into state law a mandatory review of recent vaccinations and other pharmaceutical countermeasures in every case of sudden and unexplained infant death.
The move comes as U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has pushed federal legislation aimed at removing legal liability protections for vaccine manufacturers, arguing that drug makers should be held accountable in civil courts when their products cause harm.
Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the sudden, unexplained death of an otherwise apparently healthy sleeping infant.
Many parents, doctors, and researchers suspect a vaccine role in SIDS, while official and mainstream bodies that have documented financial relationships or partnerships with pharmaceutical interests claim that current data do not support a causal link.
Data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) confirm 2,709,593 adverse events linked to vaccines since 1990, though a Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study conducted by the Harvard Medical School Department of Population Medicine found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS, suggesting the system captures only a small fraction of total events.
The legislative move would standardize investigative transparency, ensure recent medical interventions are formally examined, and create a documented record that could increase data visibility and accountability surrounding infant death investigations.
Senate Bill 1011 (SB 1011) was introduced by Republican State Senator Janae Shamp (District 29) in January.
A registered nurse and former Majority Leader, Sen. Shamp is Vice-Chairman of the Military Affairs and Border Security committee and is a member of the Health and Human Services committee and the Natural Resources committee.
Yesterday, the measure received a “Do Pass” recommendation from the Senate Committee of the Whole.
The bill now awaits a final Third Reading vote by Senate members (who can be contacted here) before potentially moving to the Arizona House of Representatives.
SB 1011 amends Arizona Revised Statutes § 11-597 (the statute governing county medical examiners and autopsies) and inserts the following mandatory language:
“IN CASES OF A SUDDEN AND UNEXPLAINED INFANT DEATH, THE MEDICAL EXAMINER OR FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST SHALL REVIEW THE INFANT’S IMMUNIZATION AND VACCINATION HISTORY AND ANY COUNTERMEASURES THAT WERE ADMINISTERED IN THE NINETY DAYS BEFORE THE INFANT’S DEATH.”
The bill further requires:
“THE MEDICAL EXAMINER OR FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST SHALL REPORT ALL SUDDEN AND UNEXPLAINED INFANT DEATHS TO A NATIONAL CASE REGISTRY THAT RECORDS SUDDEN UNEXPECTED INFANT DEATHS AND SUDDEN DEATH IN THE YOUNG IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE UNITED STATES CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION PROTOCOLS.”
What the Amendment Changes
Current Arizona statute requires autopsies in sudden and unexplained infant death cases.
However, it does not explicitly mandate a defined 90-day review window for vaccinations or pharmaceutical countermeasures, nor does it codify reporting to a national CDC-aligned registry.
SB 1011 would make both requirements statutory.
According to the official Senate Fact Sheet, the bill:
“Requires a county medical examiner or forensic pathologist to review an infant’s immunization and vaccination history in the case of sudden and unexplained infant death.”
The Fact Sheet also confirms:
“Requires a county medical examiner or forensic pathologist, in cases of a sudden and unexplained infant death, to review the infant’s immunization and vaccination history and any countermeasures administered in the 90 days before the infant’s death.”
And:
“Requires the medical examiner or forensic pathologist to report all sudden and unexplained infant deaths to a national case registry that records sudden and unexplained infant deaths and sudden death in the young in accordance with CDC protocols.”
Why This Is Structurally Significant
By placing the vaccine and countermeasure review directly into statute using the word “shall,” the bill removes discretion around whether recent pharmaceutical exposure is examined in these investigations.
Instead of relying on variable local practice, review becomes mandatory statewide.
The amendment does three concrete things:
Embeds review of recent vaccinations and countermeasures into law.
Standardizes documentation in sudden infant death investigations.
Feeds those cases into a national registry operating under CDC protocols.
Because the requirement is statutory, recent pharmaceutical exposures must be examined and documented in the official forensic record in every qualifying case.
National Context & ‘Unknown Causes’
The Senate Fact Sheet notes:
“In 2022, there were about 3,700 sudden unexpected infant death cases in the United States, including 1,529 deaths from SIDS, 1,131 deaths from unknown causes and 1,040 deaths from accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.”
Legislative Status
SB 1011 has advanced through:
Senate Health and Human Services Committee (4–3 vote)
Senate Rules Committee
Majority and Minority Caucus “Do Pass” recommendations
Senate Committee of the Whole (“Do Pass” on March 2)
It now awaits a final Senate Third Reading vote before crossing to the House.
Broader Implications
The bill does not create new criminal penalties or change liability standards.
It modifies investigative procedure.
If enacted, Arizona law would require that recent immunizations and countermeasures administered within 90 days be formally reviewed and recorded in every sudden and unexplained infant death investigation statewide.
That statutory requirement increases investigative transparency, standardizes documentation, and ensures that pharmaceutical exposure is part of the formal forensic review rather than left to discretionary practice.
Bottom Line
If enacted, Arizona would become one of the first states to legally require that recent vaccines and pharmaceutical countermeasures be formally examined and recorded in every sudden unexplained infant death—moving the review of medical exposure from optional practice to mandatory law and locking transparency into the investigative process.
I am a retired RN, and for years worked with a highly respected Filipino nurse. She brought her mother to the US to care for her children while she worked, as was the custom in her country. Her mother had cared for her two older children. Her infant son died of SIDS while my nurse friend was at work. The baby had been vaxxed the day before. The police put the grandmother through hell, but could find no evidence of shaken baby syndrome or any physical signs of abuse. But from their treatment of the grandmother, it was clear that the police thought she was guilty.
It is only fair that authorities put as much effort into looking into the vaccines as a cause of death over assuming the guilt of family members.
Since childhood, SIDs seemed more like an apparition, why would an otherwise healthy child suddenly stop breathing?
As a new parent, it was a primary concern.
The thought that it might be related to vaccination and the rising numbers of mandated jabs never really occurred to us.
The fact that the drug companies were not testing or telling us that fact, angered us.
The very real probability that drug manufacturers were covering up the damages that they were causing innocent people multiplied our anger 10 fold.