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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
5h

Hip Hip Hooray for a brave, courageous, and intelligent country - glad to know one exists!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

It is now to see, how far the WHO has infiltrated the country, like it did in the US. Whether withdrawn officially or not, they still got everything in a stronghold. The treaty is just a world on paper. We know how much that is worth.

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