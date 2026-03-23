Argentina Officially Exits 'Nefarious' World Health Organization
Argentina's President Milei finalizes year-long withdrawal, severing ties with the WHO and replacing global health mandates with national control over pandemic policy.
In a move asserting national sovereignty and independence from foreign control, Argentina has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization, finalizing a one-year exit process initiated by President Javier Milei and marking a direct break from the UN’s globalist health framework.
The withdrawal, confirmed through Argentina’s official gazette and foreign ministry communications, took legal effect March 17, 2026—exactly one year after the country formally notified the United Nations under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.
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Official Government Record Confirms Exit
Argentina’s official bulletin documents the termination of its participation in multilateral instruments requiring legislative approval, explicitly referencing the WHO constitution.
Termination date: March 17, 2026
Notification date: March 17, 2025
Legal mechanism: Vienna Convention withdrawal process
Agency referenced: Constitution of the World Health Organization
Milei: WHO Is a ‘Nefarious’ Actor
President Milei has repeatedly described the WHO as a “nefarious” entity, directly tying the decision to its role during the COVID-19 response.
His administration’s position is that:
WHO pandemic directives were politically driven
Global lockdowns represented centralized control, not science-based policy
International health governance has overstepped into national sovereignty
This framing aligns with Milei’s broader stated doctrine of dismantling supranational influence over domestic policy.
Health Sovereignty Becomes Policy
Argentina is not exiting international health cooperation.
The country is shifting from centralized global coordination to decentralized, nation-controlled agreements.
Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno stated the country will:
Pursue bilateral agreements instead of global mandates
Engage in regional health partnerships
Retain full domestic control over public health decisions
Alignment With Washington
Argentina’s move mirrors the position of the United States under President Donald Trump, who has also targeted the WHO over:
Lack of transparency
Institutional failures during COVID-19
Overreach into national policy decisions
The coordinated posture between Buenos Aires and Washington signals a broader geopolitical shift away from WHO-led governance.
Bottom Line
Argentina’s formal exit from the World Health Organization is a structural break in top-down globalist health governance.
Argentina is now:
No longer bound by WHO frameworks, guidance, or emergency declarations
Free to reject international health directives without legal consequence
Operating outside centralized pandemic response systems
This means future pandemic responses in Argentina will be determined entirely at the national level rather than by WHO recommendations or international agreements.
The move reflects how foreign health authorities are being rejected in favor of national control.
And with the United States signaling similar opposition, the WHO is now facing coordinated resistance from multiple governments.
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Hip Hip Hooray for a brave, courageous, and intelligent country - glad to know one exists!
It is now to see, how far the WHO has infiltrated the country, like it did in the US. Whether withdrawn officially or not, they still got everything in a stronghold. The treaty is just a world on paper. We know how much that is worth.