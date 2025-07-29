In a direct assault on personal autonomy and freedom of choice, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) just called for the complete elimination of religious and personal belief exemptions from school immunization requirements in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

The dystopian announcement comes as a new CDC–Emory study in JAMA Network Open (July 23, 2025) reports that 48% of first‑time expecting parents are undecided about newborn shots—while WHO says “zero‑dose” children rose to 14.3 million in 2024—signaling the end of blind trust in the childhood vaccine schedule.

AAP—historically funded by the likes of vaccine mega-investor Bill Gates—is a powerful medical organization representing over 67,000 pediatricians across the United States, and its policy statements are often used by lawmakers, schools, and public health agencies to shape vaccine mandates and child health regulations nationwide.

Between fiscal years 2022 and 2025, the American Academy of Pediatrics has received over $345 million in taxpayer-funded grants and cooperative agreements from U.S. health agencies, including the CDC, HRSA, SAMHSA, NIH, and AHRQ, according to federal grant records.

“The AAP recommends that all states, territories, and the District of Columbia eliminate all nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as a condition of school attendance,” reads the group’s new policy statement published Monday in Pediatrics, AAP’s official flagship journal.

That includes religious exemptions, philosophical objections, and any other conscientious belief that doesn't align with government vaccine schedules.

The AAP’s goal: Universal, no-excuse school vaccination mandates—nationwide.

Even though vaccines have been linked to 2,676,659 injuries since 1990, according to CDC VAERS data—though a Harvard Pilgrim study funded by HHS found that fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are ever reported to VAERS.

You can contact AAP here.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Who’s Still Allowed an Exemption?

Only those with a documented, medical contraindication, and even that must be reviewed regularly:

“The AAP supports medically indicated exemptions to specific immunizations as determined for each individual student… and recertify the need for these exemptions on a regular basis.”

In other words: If it’s not in your bloodstream, your child shouldn’t be in a classroom.

Framing Parents Who Opt Out as a Public Threat

According to the AAP, allowing parents to make vaccine decisions based on faith or personal conviction “creates unnecessary risk to both individuals and communities” and “erodes the safety of school environments.”

They argue that nonmedical exemptions lead to “clustering” of unvaccinated children, which increases the likelihood of outbreaks of diseases like measles and pertussis.

So their solution?

Ban all nonmedical exemptions and force compliance through access to education.

The Legal and Ethical Justification They’re Using

The policy cites historical Supreme Court cases (Jacobson v. Massachusetts, Zucht v. King, Prince v. Massachusetts) to argue that constitutional rights—like religious liberty and parental authority—do not override public health orders.

“The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease,” the policy states, quoting the Supreme Court.

They also frame the denial of religious or personal exemptions as the more “equitable” path, utilizing classic Cultural Marxist terminology:

“Nonmedical exemptions threaten the safety of the entire school community and shift the burden of protecting their children to the parents of children who are medically fragile… Fundamentally, policies that make immunization a uniform condition of school attendance… strike the optimal balance between parental authority and public safety.”

Bottom Line

The AAP is lobbying for total elimination of personal and religious vaccine exemptions across the U.S.

No jab means no school, no choice, no exceptions.

If you’ve been sounding the alarm for years about religious freedom, medical tyranny, and vaccine mandates—they just confirmed your worst suspicions.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.