HARRY REYNOLDS
14h

In a perfect world, maybe. In the world of today, NO. JUST NO.

JC
12h

Hundreds more doctors testifying that vaccines aren't safe or effective, in these documentaries....

1. Vaccination - The Silent Epidemic - http://bit.ly/1vvQJ2W

2. The Greater Good - http://bit.ly/1icxh8j

3. Shots In The Dark - http://bit.ly/1ObtC8h

4. Vaccination The Hidden Truth - http://bit.ly/KEYDUh

5. Vaccine Nation - http://bit.ly/1iKNvpU

6. Vaccination - The Truth About Vaccines - http://bit.ly/1vlpwvU

7. Lethal Injection - http://bit.ly/1URN7BJ

8. Bought - http://bit.ly/1M7YSlr

9. Deadly Immunity - http://bit.ly/1KUg64Z

10. Autism - Made in the USA - http://bit.ly/1J8WQN5

11. Beyond Treason - http://bit.ly/1B7kmvt

12. Trace Amounts - http://bit.ly/1vAH3Hv

13. Why We Don't Vaccinate - http://bit.ly/1KbXhuf

Books:

1. How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor by Robert S Mendelsohn MD

2. The Vaccine Court by Wayne Rohde

3. How to End the Autism Epidemic by J B Handley

4. Callous Disregard by Andrew Wakefield

5. Dissolving Illusions by Dr. Suzanne Humphries

6. Millers Review of Critical Vaccine Studies by Neil Z Miller

7. Rising from the Dead by Dr. Suzanne Humphries

8. Raising a Vaccine Free Child by Wendy Lydall

9. Saying No to Vaccines by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

10. Vaccine-nation by Dr. Andreas Moritz

Doctors who explain clearly why vaccines aren't safe or effective:

1. Dr. Nancy Banks - http://bit.ly/1Ip0aIm

2. Dr. Russell Blaylock - http://bit.ly/1BXxQZL

3. Dr. Shiv Chopra - http://bit.ly/1gdgh1s

4. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - http://bit.ly/1MPVbjx

5. Dr. Suzanne Humphries - http://bit.ly/17sKDbf

6. Dr. Larry Palevsky - http://bit.ly/1LLEjf6

7. Dr. Toni Bark - http://bit.ly/1CYM9RB

8. Dr. Andrew Wakefield - http://bit.ly/1MuyNzo

9. Dr. Meryl Nass - http://bit.ly/1DGzJsc

10. Dr. Raymond Obomsawin - http://bit.ly/1G9ZXYl

11. Dr. Ghislaine Lanctot - http://bit.ly/1MrVeUL

12. Dr. Robert Rowen - http://bit.ly/1SIELeF

13. Dr. David Ayoub - http://bit.ly/1SIELve

14. Dr. Boyd Haley PhD - http://bit.ly/1KsdVby

15. Dr. Rashid Buttar - http://bit.ly/1gWOkL6

16. Dr. Roby Mitchell - http://bit.ly/1gdgEZU

17. Dr. Ken Stoller - http://bit.ly/1MPVqLI

18. Dr. Mayer Eisenstein - http://bit.ly/1LLEqHH

19. Dr. Frank Engley, PhD - http://bit.ly/1OHbLDI

20. Dr. David Davis - http://bit.ly/1gdgJwo

21. Dr Tetyana Obukhanych - http://bit.ly/16Z7k6J

22. Dr. Harold E Buttram - http://bit.ly/1Kru6Df

23. Dr. Kelly Brogan - http://bit.ly/1D31pfQ

24. Dr. RC Tent - http://bit.ly/1MPVwmu

25. Dr. Rebecca Carley - http://bit.ly/K49F4d

26. Dr. Andrew Moulden - http://bit.ly/1fwzKJu

27. Dr. Jack Wolfson - http://bit.ly/1wtPHRA

28. Dr. Michael Elice - http://bit.ly/1KsdpKA

29. Dr. Terry Wahls - http://bit.ly/1gWOBhd

30. Dr. Stephanie Seneff - http://bit.ly/1OtWxAY

31. Dr. Paul Thomas - http://bit.ly/1DpeXPf

32. Many doctors talking at once - http://bit.ly/1MPVHOv

33. Dr. Richard Moskowitz - http://bit.ly/1OtWG7D

34. Dr. Jane Orient - http://bit.ly/1MXX7pb

35. Dr. Richard Deth - http://bit.ly/1GQDL10

36. Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic - http://bit.ly/1eqiPr5

37. Dr Chris Shaw - http://bit.ly/1IlGiBp

38. Dr. Susan McCreadie - http://bit.ly/1CqqN83

39. Dr. Mary Ann Block - http://bit.ly/1OHcyUX

40. Dr. David Brownstein - http://bit.ly/1EaHl9A

41. Dr. Jayne Donegan - http://bit.ly/1wOk4Zz

42. Dr. Troy Ross - http://bit.ly/1IlGlNH

43. Dr. Philip Incao - http://bit.ly/1ghE7sS

44. Dr. Joseph Mercola - http://bit.ly/18dE38I

45. Dr. Jeff Bradstreet - http://bit.ly/1MaX0cC

46. Dr. Robert Mendelson - http://bit.ly/1JpAEQr

47. Dr Theresa Deisher https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=6Bc6WX33SuE

48. Dr. Sam Eggertsen- https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8LB-3xkeDAE

