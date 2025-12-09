'All Governance Functions Assumed by a Single Entity': WHO-Backed Influenza Framework Outlines Command Merger During Next Pandemic
The framework openly describes "integration," "merger of assets," "united governance," and decision-making during crisis—and sector failure as the basis for pandemic control.
A recent WHO-funded study published in Health Policy and Planning outlines in direct operational terms the governance model the organization expects countries to activate during an influenza pandemic.
For years, this website has been documenting avian influenza gain-of-function experiments and countermeasures development carried out by governments all over the world in an apparent instigation/orchestration of a coming bird flu pandemic.
The WHO-backed document is framed around influenza specifically, describing it as the catalyst for restructuring national systems into a unified, multisector authority.
The paper establishes influenza as the justification:
“Zoonotic influenzas have high pandemic potential, having caused four pandemics over the past 100 years.”
“We focus on zoonotic influenza because of the urgency to respond to the ongoing influenza panzootic and reduce its pandemic potential.”
From that premise, the authors build out a governance architecture designed to take effect during conditions of influenza-driven crisis, uncertainty, or sector failure.
Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.
If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.
Pandemic Conditions Are the Trigger for Reorganizing National Governance
The study defines the activation conditions for these multisector structures:
“MSPs rarely arise due to common goals. Instead, different actors come together under conditions of uncertainty, crisis, or sector failure—when no single sector has the knowledge or resources to address the challenge.”
According to the framework, a severe zoonotic influenza outbreak meets all of these criteria.
Under those circumstances, governments are expected to transition from sector-specific decision-making to coordinated, collaborative, and ultimately consolidated control.
The End-State Described in the Document Is Full Integration of Governance Functions
The study provides explicit definitions of the governance levels intended for pandemic response.
Under the “Consolidation” and “Integration” stages, the paper states:
“Integration—merger of assets.”
“United governance—All governance functions assumed by a single entity.”
In the context of an influenza pandemic, this means:
ministries of health, agriculture, environment, and related agencies no longer act independently,
their assets and budgets become pooled (“singularly resourced”),
operational outputs become unified (“singular production”), and
governance shifts to a single centralized command structure.
These are the document’s literal terms.
Influenza Response Under This System Extends Beyond Health Agencies
Because the authors tie their influenza governance model directly to the One Health Theory of Change, the sectors incorporated into pandemic decision-making expand far outside traditional public health.
The One Health scope is explicitly stated:
“Collective need for clean water, energy and air, safe and nutritious food, taking action on climate change, and contributing to sustainable development.”
During an influenza pandemic, this framework places climate policy, food systems, water resources, agriculture, environmental management, and human health under a unified command structure, justified by zoonotic transmission risk.
The System Is Designed to Operate in a ‘Black-Box’ Manner
The study acknowledges that governance under this model lacks transparency:
“There is a black-box approach to the governance of MSPs around zoonotic influenza.”
The document offers no mechanisms for public oversight during such a consolidation.
Pandemic-Era Structures Are Intended to Persist After the Outbreak
The authors state that the same governance framework used during a pandemic should remain active between outbreaks:
“We expect the ToA to be used in preparedness and inter-outbreak periods when programme managers have the opportunity for reflection.”
The governance model triggered by a pandemic is not temporary. It becomes the template for both emergency response and routine administration.
One Health Implementation Is Challenging in Normal Conditions—Influenza Creates the Opportunity
The authors note that One Health structures do not embed easily in “peacetime”:
“One Health remains difficult to implement in ‘peacetime.’”
In this context, a pandemic acts as the operational doorway through which One Health governance can be implemented.
Competing Sector Interests Are Expected, & the Framework Is Designed to Resolve Them Through Centralization
The authors acknowledge that different ministries and sectors have diverging priorities, especially during influenza outbreaks:
“Their ‘preferred outcomes’ likely promote their individual interests over shared goals.”
“The commercial, economic, and political dynamics of zoonotic influenza-related MSPs… have not always been addressed in operational guidance.”
The solution offered in the paper is to consolidate these interests under a unified authority rather than allow them to operate independently.
Conclusion
The study’s language is straightforward.
An influenza pandemic creates the conditions—crisis, uncertainty, and sector failure—under which national ministries are expected to merge their operations, assets, decision-making processes, and governance structures into a single integrated authority.
The resulting system extends far beyond healthcare, embedding climate, agriculture, food systems, and environmental management directly into pandemic command operations.
Supranational bird flu pandemic orchestration is well underway.
Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.
If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.
In a perfect world, maybe. In the world of today, NO. JUST NO.
Hundreds more doctors testifying that vaccines aren't safe or effective, in these documentaries....
1. Vaccination - The Silent Epidemic - http://bit.ly/1vvQJ2W
2. The Greater Good - http://bit.ly/1icxh8j
3. Shots In The Dark - http://bit.ly/1ObtC8h
4. Vaccination The Hidden Truth - http://bit.ly/KEYDUh
5. Vaccine Nation - http://bit.ly/1iKNvpU
6. Vaccination - The Truth About Vaccines - http://bit.ly/1vlpwvU
7. Lethal Injection - http://bit.ly/1URN7BJ
8. Bought - http://bit.ly/1M7YSlr
9. Deadly Immunity - http://bit.ly/1KUg64Z
10. Autism - Made in the USA - http://bit.ly/1J8WQN5
11. Beyond Treason - http://bit.ly/1B7kmvt
12. Trace Amounts - http://bit.ly/1vAH3Hv
13. Why We Don't Vaccinate - http://bit.ly/1KbXhuf
Books:
1. How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor by Robert S Mendelsohn MD
2. The Vaccine Court by Wayne Rohde
3. How to End the Autism Epidemic by J B Handley
4. Callous Disregard by Andrew Wakefield
5. Dissolving Illusions by Dr. Suzanne Humphries
6. Millers Review of Critical Vaccine Studies by Neil Z Miller
7. Rising from the Dead by Dr. Suzanne Humphries
8. Raising a Vaccine Free Child by Wendy Lydall
9. Saying No to Vaccines by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
10. Vaccine-nation by Dr. Andreas Moritz
Doctors who explain clearly why vaccines aren't safe or effective:
1. Dr. Nancy Banks - http://bit.ly/1Ip0aIm
2. Dr. Russell Blaylock - http://bit.ly/1BXxQZL
3. Dr. Shiv Chopra - http://bit.ly/1gdgh1s
4. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - http://bit.ly/1MPVbjx
5. Dr. Suzanne Humphries - http://bit.ly/17sKDbf
6. Dr. Larry Palevsky - http://bit.ly/1LLEjf6
7. Dr. Toni Bark - http://bit.ly/1CYM9RB
8. Dr. Andrew Wakefield - http://bit.ly/1MuyNzo
9. Dr. Meryl Nass - http://bit.ly/1DGzJsc
10. Dr. Raymond Obomsawin - http://bit.ly/1G9ZXYl
11. Dr. Ghislaine Lanctot - http://bit.ly/1MrVeUL
12. Dr. Robert Rowen - http://bit.ly/1SIELeF
13. Dr. David Ayoub - http://bit.ly/1SIELve
14. Dr. Boyd Haley PhD - http://bit.ly/1KsdVby
15. Dr. Rashid Buttar - http://bit.ly/1gWOkL6
16. Dr. Roby Mitchell - http://bit.ly/1gdgEZU
17. Dr. Ken Stoller - http://bit.ly/1MPVqLI
18. Dr. Mayer Eisenstein - http://bit.ly/1LLEqHH
19. Dr. Frank Engley, PhD - http://bit.ly/1OHbLDI
20. Dr. David Davis - http://bit.ly/1gdgJwo
21. Dr Tetyana Obukhanych - http://bit.ly/16Z7k6J
22. Dr. Harold E Buttram - http://bit.ly/1Kru6Df
23. Dr. Kelly Brogan - http://bit.ly/1D31pfQ
24. Dr. RC Tent - http://bit.ly/1MPVwmu
25. Dr. Rebecca Carley - http://bit.ly/K49F4d
26. Dr. Andrew Moulden - http://bit.ly/1fwzKJu
27. Dr. Jack Wolfson - http://bit.ly/1wtPHRA
28. Dr. Michael Elice - http://bit.ly/1KsdpKA
29. Dr. Terry Wahls - http://bit.ly/1gWOBhd
30. Dr. Stephanie Seneff - http://bit.ly/1OtWxAY
31. Dr. Paul Thomas - http://bit.ly/1DpeXPf
32. Many doctors talking at once - http://bit.ly/1MPVHOv
33. Dr. Richard Moskowitz - http://bit.ly/1OtWG7D
34. Dr. Jane Orient - http://bit.ly/1MXX7pb
35. Dr. Richard Deth - http://bit.ly/1GQDL10
36. Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic - http://bit.ly/1eqiPr5
37. Dr Chris Shaw - http://bit.ly/1IlGiBp
38. Dr. Susan McCreadie - http://bit.ly/1CqqN83
39. Dr. Mary Ann Block - http://bit.ly/1OHcyUX
40. Dr. David Brownstein - http://bit.ly/1EaHl9A
41. Dr. Jayne Donegan - http://bit.ly/1wOk4Zz
42. Dr. Troy Ross - http://bit.ly/1IlGlNH
43. Dr. Philip Incao - http://bit.ly/1ghE7sS
44. Dr. Joseph Mercola - http://bit.ly/18dE38I
45. Dr. Jeff Bradstreet - http://bit.ly/1MaX0cC
46. Dr. Robert Mendelson - http://bit.ly/1JpAEQr
47. Dr Theresa Deisher https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=6Bc6WX33SuE
48. Dr. Sam Eggertsen- https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8LB-3xkeDAE