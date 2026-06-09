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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5h

"148 Adverse Events Among Just 39 Vaccinated Participants"

Sounds like "mission accomplished!" to me. Although in version 2.0 they surely expect to boost the adverse event harm by a minimum of +110%

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
4h

Another day, another safety study that failed to isolate the variable yet concluded as if it did.

This. Is. Fraud.

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