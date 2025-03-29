99 Americans Filed Vaccine Injury Claims in January 2025 Alone: Federal Register
Federal report reveals new vaccine injury claims quietly filed with no media coverage or public transparency.
A new federal filing quietly confirms that 99 individuals filed vaccine injury petitions with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in just the month of January 2025.
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
The report, published March 31 in the Federal Register by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is a legal requirement under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)—a program designed to shield vaccine makers from liability and pay out taxpayer-funded compensation to those injured or killed by government-recommended vaccines.
Each name on the list represents someone who believes they or a loved one suffered harm or died due to a vaccine.
Claims range from minor injuries to wrongful death.
HRSA is required by law to post the list within 30 days of receiving the claims, but the federal government offers no press release, no media coverage, and no public hearings.
This is the only place you’ll hear about it.
Here’s the list of petitions filed:
1. Nicholas Santuccione on behalf of Estate of D. S., Deceased, Schenectady, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0001V
2. Abigail Schwarz, Dresher, Pennsylvania, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0002V
3. Linda Maranto, Bel Air, Maryland, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0004V
4. Arline Browning, Charleston, South Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0005V
5. Tammy Weber, Stuart, Florida, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0006V
6. Jose Luis Ramas, Katy, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0008V
7. Joe Miller and Jaszmin Miller on behalf of J.M., Fridley, Minnesota, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0009V
8. Kristen Bryk, Albany, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0010V
9. Jesse Pattison, Boston, Massachusetts, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0011V
10. Ginger Terrill on behalf of Estate of Carol Terrill, Deceased, Jenks, Oklahoma, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0012V
11. Khoa Nguyen, Shoreline, Washington, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0014V
12. Carolyn Garofano, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0017V
13. Patrick Wells, Clinton Township, Michigan, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0019V
14. David Klingler, Freemont, Michigan, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0022V
15. Prentice Lee, Fox Lake, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0023V
16. Tamala Berrong on behalf of Estate of Jordan Berrong, Deceased, Los Angeles, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0024V
17. Anne Baugh, Kansas City, Kansas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0025V
18. Diana Dillard, Boston, Massachusetts, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0026V
19. David Inkrote, New York, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0028V
20. Victoria Donlan, Lincoln, Nebraska, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0029V
21. Jeremiah McMillon, Jefferson City, Missouri, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0030V
22. Paul Vincent Eacuello, Lincoln, Rhode Island, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0031V
23. Nicole Anderson, North Conway, New Hampshire, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0032V
24. Gary Jansen, Warrenville, Illinois, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0033V
25. Barry Cohen, New York, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0037V
26. Teresa Petrovic, Racine, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0038V
27. Cecilia Smith, Greenville, South Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0039V
28. James Rigdon, Richmond, Kentucky, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0040V
29. Stephanie Scheele, Boston, Massachusetts, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0041V
30. Reina Isabel Henisey, Houston, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0042V
31. Lacey N. Baker, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0043V
32. Henry Karsen, Homosassa, Florida, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0044V
33. Carlo Giovannelli, Boca Raton, Florida, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0045V
34. Heidi Prudente, Hackettstown, New Jersey, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0046V
35. Roger Barnaby, Corpus Christi, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0047V
36. Justin Crosby, Conway, South Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0049V
37. William Wood, Denver, Colorado, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0050V
38. Mark Tapp, San Antonio, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0051V
39. Brittany Abramson, Northbrook, Illinois, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0053V
40. Bobby Ottinger, San Antonio, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0057V
41. Teresa Ripley, Henderson, Nevada, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0060V
42. Santos Diaz, Uvalde, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0061V
43. Ryan Whittington, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0065V
44. Janyce Majerus on behalf of K. M., Plaquemine, Louisiana, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0067V
45. Camellia Cunningham on behalf of I. C., Tampa, Florida, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0068V
46. Elizabeth Andersen, Amery, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0069V
47. James A. Taylor, Nutter Fort, West Virginia, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0072V
48. Ruth A. Gahagen, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0073V
49. Joshua Nardie, Alameda, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0074V
50. Jing Ding, Berkely, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0083V
51. Michelle Dennis, Durham, North Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0084V
52. Najmeh Khadem, Newport Beach, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0086V
53. Joy E. Cornish Bowden, Tracy, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0098V
54. Yenny Khizhnyak, Bay Shore, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0099V
55. James D. Cook, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0100V
56. Melchizedek Williams, Farmington Hills, Michigan, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0102V
57. Miranda Elizabeth Holder, Honolulu, Hawaii, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0103V
58. Sandra M. Reynolds, Grass Valley, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0105V
59. Elizabeth Flores, Levittown, Pennsylvania, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0108V
60. Ellen Lough, Havre de Grace, Maryland, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0109V
61. Lisa D. Holmes, Charlotte, North Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0110V
62. Tracy Lieser, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0113V
63. Felicia Pierre, Hartsville, South Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0114V
64. Stacy Elliott, Long Beach, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0116V
65. Jennifer Larimore, Wexford, Pennsylvania, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0120V
66. James Behn, Summit, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0124V
67. Patricia Bader, Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0129V
68. Terri Haught, Greeneville, Tennessee, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0131V
69. Linden Barrett, Walled Lake, Michigan, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0136V
70. Taylor Salonen, Sioux Falls, North Dakota, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0139V
71. Olivia Grace Elliott, Long Beach, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0142V
72. Cynthia E. Coronel, San Francisco, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0144V
73. Christopher Truhan, Westlake Village, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0147V
74. Deborah Crawford, Kennesaw, Georgia, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0148V
75. Ginger Miletich, Franklin, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0150V
76. Brittany Shumpert, West Allis, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0151V
77. Jennifer Kaczor, Latham, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0156V
78. Matthew Thomas, Dothan, Alabama, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0157V
79. Richard O'Brien, Charlotte, North Carolina, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0159V
80. Charlene Messenger, Satellite Beach, Florida, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0161V
81. Steven Spiker, Kennewick, Washington, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0162V
82. Lorraine Kelly, Burlington, Massachusetts, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0163V
83. Carolyn L. Jordan, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0164V
84. Carl F. Self, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0167V
85. Laura Smith, Normal, Illinois, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0168V
86. Jessica O. Gillette, Long Beach, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0171V
87. Adam Recla, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0173V
88. Denise Sherman, Staten Island, New York, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0174V
89. Jackie Tondalo, Shelton, Connecticut, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0177V
90. Michelle D. Sharf, Cleveland, Ohio, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0178V
91. Randy Prisco, LaPlace, Louisiana, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0179V
92. Trudy Hodgson, New Orleans, Louisiana, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0180V
93. Sally Ali, Los Angeles, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0181V
94. Megan Haynes, Huntley, Illinois, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0182V
95. Wendy Tully, Pocomoke City, Maryland, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0184V
96. Travis Rowe, Springfield, Ohio, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0186V
97. Stacey Wright, Reno, Nevada, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0187V
98. Emily Rampton, Pleasonton, California, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0188V
99. Sallie West on behalf of Estate of James West Jr, Deceased, Kerrville, Texas, Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0189V
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
Thank you for staying in the trenches in this war!
You are appreciated!