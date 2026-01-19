JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twig's avatar
Twig
3h

Really , after all these years of CDC,Not being truthful, Why who anyone bother to consider any information put out by them? Duh!

Reply
Share
Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
1h

when will the CDC do comprehensive testing to determine if the measles are wild, or vaccine induced?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture