New data published last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 95% of U.S. measles cases in 2026 are classified as “Unvaccinated or Unknown.”

However, the agency’s own table makes clear that this figure does not mean 95% of cases occurred in confirmed unvaccinated individuals.

Instead, the CDC combines two fundamentally different categories—“unvaccinated” and “vaccination status unknown”—into a single percentage, preventing the public from knowing how many cases actually involved confirmed unvaccinated people.

The CDC does not disclose how much of the 95% figure represents:

individuals confirmed to be unvaccinated, versus

individuals whose vaccination records were unavailable, missing, or not verified

As a result, the public cannot determine whether most measles cases occurred in unvaccinated individuals or simply in individuals whose vaccination status was never established.

Screenshot from CDC.gov taken January 19, 2026.

The measles (MMR) vaccine contains a live measles virus that was created through a laboratory process U.S. military biodefense experts state “could be considered, by current definitions, gain-of-function research.”

Peer-reviewed studies further document vaccine-strain replication and shedding, measles-like illness following vaccination, and frequent inability to distinguish vaccine-strain illness from wild measles in symptomatic cases.

(See more about these facts in the section below titled “Measles Vaccine Contains Live Virus That Can Infect Vaccinated Individuals & Spread to the Unvaccinated.”)

Given that vaccination status is unknown in the vast majority of cases—and that vaccine-strain measles viruses are said to replicate, be shed, and produce clinically indistinguishable illness—the CDC’s reporting leaves unanswered whether these cases reflect non-vaccination, incomplete records, or infections linked to vaccination itself.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

A Methodological Choice That Skews Interpretation

By lumping “unknown” vaccination status together with “unvaccinated,” the CDC’s presentation inflates the apparent share of cases attributed to unvaccinated individuals, even when the underlying data may not support that conclusion.

From a statistical and epidemiological standpoint, “unknown” is not equivalent to “unvaccinated.”

Unknown status may include:

missing medical records

out-of-state or foreign immunization histories

incomplete reporting by providers

delayed or unresolved case investigations

Treating these cases as functionally unvaccinated biases the dataset in one direction—toward attributing disease burden to non-vaccination.

Why This Matters

If the CDC’s goal were neutral reporting, there are two standard alternatives that would preserve transparency:

Report “Unknown” as its own category, allowing readers to see how much of the data is unresolved Exclude “unknown” cases from percentage calculations, reporting only confirmed vaccination statuses

Instead, the CDC chose a third option: merging unknown cases with unvaccinated ones, a decision that maximizes the apparent association between measles cases and non-vaccination while obscuring uncertainty in the data.

An Asymmetrical Classification

Notably, the CDC does not apply the same logic in reverse.

“Unknown” cases are not grouped with vaccinated individuals, even though many unknowns may, in fact, be vaccinated.

The classification choice therefore pushes ambiguity only in one direction, reinforcing a predetermined narrative rather than clarifying the evidence.

Measles Vaccine Contains Live Virus That Can Infect Vaccinated Individuals & Spread to the Unvaccinated

JonFleetwood.com is exclusively keeping a growing list of recent troubling patterns linking measles infections to government-led MMR vaccination campaigns across North America:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, according to the manufacturer.

The live measles virus in the MMR vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments, meaning it is deliberately engineered to enhance its ability to infect more human cells than the wild-type measles virus is able to, and may retain characteristics that enable transmission and replication in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The live virus in the vaccine can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated. A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine. An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine, meaning the shot can cause disease in the vaccinated. Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine.” A 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature, meaning health officials have no scientific basis for claiming the vaccine strain poses a lower transmission risk to the unvaccinated.

The claim that many of these measles cases are from wild-type measles viruses and not the live virus in the vaccine is undermined by the fact that the PCR test used as evidence of wild-type infection is only reliable less than 3% of the time. Research in Access Microbiology highlights that standard PCR assays might not effectively distinguish between vaccine and wild-type strains. The CDC has confirmed that PCR tests often misinterpret measles vaccine virus infection as wild-type measles infection: “Inability of these testing panels to differentiate between measles virus causing illness and incidental detection of measles vaccine virus RNA can have significant public health reporting and response ramifications, potentially leading to misdiagnosis of measles virus infection,” writes CDC. BLAST analysis shows that the CDC’s measles RT-PCR forward primer, reverse primer, and fluorescent probe all have numerous perfect or near-perfect contiguous matches to the human genome (15–20 bases, up to 100% identity), meaning the assay can generate a positive PCR signal based on human genetic material rather than the measles virus itself.

95% of infants develop fever after measles vaccination, 16% develop more serious measles-like symptoms; and in 70% of vaccinated children with measles-like illness, health officials can not tell if the vaccine pathogen or a wild measles virus caused the illness, according (here) to the journal BMC Infectious Diseases.

Measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

Texas administered 15,000 more measles vaccinations in 2025 compared to 2024. The state subsequently suffered a growing measles outbreak that surpassed the total number of cases reported across the entire United States the previous year.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan who was infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, reported its first measles infection after the state nearly doubled its measles vaccination rate compared to 2024.

Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 occurred in a child following state and local health officials issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get the MMR shot.

Just weeks after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) rolled out a “measles simulator dashboard” meant to pressure students and residents into receiving MMR vaccines, Illinois reported its first confirmed measles case of 2025.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently confirmed a fifth case of measles in Colorado in 2025 in a Denver County adult resident with verified measles (MMR) vaccination records.

In May 2025, Texas and New Mexico had the sharpest increase in measles vaccination—they also had the most measles cases.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported a confirmed case of measles in central Iowa in an adult following a state-led MMR vaccination campaign, raising questions as to whether the efforts to boost vaccination rates led to the infection.

Dallas’ first measles case was found in a “fully vaccinated” woman.

Bottom Line

The CDC’s own data do not show that 95% of measles cases occurred in confirmed unvaccinated individuals.

They show that 95% of cases were either unvaccinated or lacked verified vaccination records, and the agency has chosen not to tell the public which is which.

That distinction is the difference between measured evidence and implied conclusion.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.