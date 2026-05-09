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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
14h

American needs to change its motto from land of the Free home of the Brave.. to [Land of the completely Poisoned and home of the Life shortened...] IThank God I haven't had a vaccine since 71... this Flu Vaccine is Deliberately formulated to make the recipient.. a super spreader.. similar to the mRNA products..

Sure would love to see an independent lab examine this trash.. would be surprised if there's not SV 40.. etc., etc.

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Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
10h

Yes, the nasal spray vaccines are attenuated flu viruses that can spread/shed. However, they are attenuated, and NOT the same strains that circulate. However, the do potentially put immunocompromised people at risk, especially when given out at school willy-nilly, where they can harm the very children they are supposedly trying to protect--because even attuated viruses can harm those with very weak immune ystems.

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