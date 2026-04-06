A federal bill introduced in Congress would create a system where pregnant women are not only targeted for increased vaccination but also tracked through a federally coordinated surveillance network that activates during pandemics.

H.R. 7973—the “Momnibus Act”—authorizes a staggering $2.46 billion overall, with $715 million of that specifically allocated to build this structure: combining mass vaccination initiatives with a real-time data tracking system designed to monitor health status, outcomes, and demographic characteristics during declared public health emergencies.

The bill constructs a pipeline to identify the population, increase medical intervention, and track the results—continuously, at scale, and under federal coordination.

From a health freedom standpoint, this represents a shift away from individual consent-driven care and toward a system where specific populations are identified, targeted, and monitored during crises.

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Introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood—Backed by Industries Positioned to Benefit

The legislation was introduced on March 18, 2026 by U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) and immediately routed to multiple House committees, including Energy and Commerce.

It remains at the earliest stage of the legislative process, with no hearings or votes.

Campaign finance data shows support from healthcare systems, insurance networks, and pharmaceutical-aligned interests—industries that would directly benefit from:

expanded vaccination programs

increased federal funding streams

long-term surveillance infrastructure

The same entities positioned to carry out the bill’s mandates are among those funding its sponsor.

You can contact Rep. Underwood here and the rest of the bill’s 203 cosponsors here to voice your opposition to the expansion of federally directed vaccination targeting, real-time health surveillance during public health emergencies, demographic-based population profiling, centralized control over medical data and response, and the erosion of informed consent and individual medical autonomy.

Federal Government Moves to Identify & Increase Vaccination in Targeted Populations

The bill directs federal agencies to “increase vaccination rates of pregnant and postpartum individuals… and their children.”

Funding is explicitly tied to expanding these efforts, with hundreds of millions authorized specifically for awareness and equity campaigns that prioritize populations with “low rates of vaccination” and “racial and ethnic minority groups.”

The federal government is authorized to identify which groups are not complying with recommended vaccination schedules and focus massive resources on increasing uptake in those populations.

That is a shift from informed consent at the individual level to behavioral targeting at the population level.

$715 Million Surveillance & Vaccine Apparatus Designed for Pandemic Activation

Of the bill’s $2.46 billion total authorizations, $715 million goes directly to the combined maternal vaccine push and surveillance system:

$190 million for CDC maternal surveillance system, expanded mortality/morbidity tracking, national pregnancy risk monitoring, and NIH emergency research.

The remaining hundreds of millions are dedicated to the maternal vaccination awareness and equity campaign (including the updated $73.4 million per year authorization for 2027–2032).

The system will be used for “data collection, surveillance, and research… as a result of public health emergencies and infectious diseases.”

Real-Time Monitoring of Medical Status During Emergencies

The system tracks “diagnostic testing, confirmed cases, hospitalizations, deaths…” with updates required “at least on a monthly basis.”

This creates continuous, rolling surveillance of a defined population during a declared emergency.

In practical terms, once an emergency is declared, the federal system gains ongoing visibility into who is infected, who is hospitalized, and how individuals are progressing.

That is real-time population monitoring tied directly to health status.

Nationwide Data Integration—From Lab to Federal Database

The bill requires “capacity building… to collect and transmit… demographic data” and mandates that laboratories receive “race, ethnicity, pregnancy status… and other demographic data.”

This creates a standardized data pipeline: data originates at testing sites and hospitals, moves through state systems, and is centralized at the federal level.

Mandatory Demographic Profiling of Health Data

All collected data must be categorized by “race, ethnicity, gender, primary language, geography, socioeconomic status.”

Rather than just tracking disease, the bill would allow tracking of mothers who have the disease, where they are, and what demographic group they belong to.

That enables targeted interventions and creates a framework for population-level categorization tied to medical status.

Centralized Data Collection Before Public Release

The bill requires public reporting on the CDC website while stating “all data collected is deidentified.”

The key distinction is timing.

Data is collected in detailed individual form first, then anonymized before public release.

Federal Authority Expands Immediately After Emergency Declaration

Within 30 days of a public health emergency, “the Secretary shall issue guidance.”

This allows federal officials to control how states collect data, categorize individuals, and manage reporting systems.

A Closed-Loop System: Identify, Intervene, Track

The structure of the bill connects three functions into one system:

Identify populations through demographic data

Increase vaccination rates within those populations

Track outcomes during infectious disease events

This creates a feedback loop where data identifies targets, programs drive intervention, surveillance measures compliance and outcomes.

All operating under federal coordination during a public health emergency.

Bottom Line

H.R. 7973 establishes a federally coordinated $715 million system (within a $2.46 billion bill) that:

identifies specific populations of pregnant and postpartum women for increased vaccination

tracks their medical status in real time during pandemics

categorizes individuals by demographic characteristics

integrates data across labs, hospitals, and government systems

centralizes authority during declared emergencies

The bill lays the groundwork for a model where medical decisions are no longer purely individual—but increasingly shaped by population-level targeting, centralized guidance, and continuous monitoring during crises.

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