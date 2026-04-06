JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
26m

Well, Lauren’s another one on that big Pharma payroll ready willing and able to kill millions of human beings for a few bucks.. pregnant women no less! There is no excuse for this kind of legislative trash… this grossly ignorant legislator needs to be impeached immediately…

Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
31m

INSANITY!!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture