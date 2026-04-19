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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6hEdited

More proof that ALL pandemics are faked. There are no viruses in the wild and these NIH clowns could never create a virus because they have no clue what a virus might be. In both cases, if a novel and unknown virus was to appear, it would take out humanity or pretty much a good chunk of it. Who would have immunity? Would these idiots ever want to get close to a deadly virus? Heck no...they value their stinking lives and fake research too much.

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
4h

Sounds more like flu vaccine produced illness than wild RNA with biologically impossible replication fidelity but never look to Pharma as primary source of illness.

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