A sweeping new analysis by the McCullough Foundation has confirmed that “the most significant modifiable risk factor” for autism is childhood vaccination.

The McCullough Foundation document, titled Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, reviews an astounding 136 scientific studies.

The majority of them suggest the current vaccine schedule represents an “urgent public health priority” regarding autism.

That means vaccines—with a market value estimated at $82 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $125 billion worldwide by 2032—are likely causing one of the most devastating and tragic disorders known to mankind.

The authors write:

“Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings, and characterized by intensified use, the clustering of multiple doses during critical neurodevelopmental windows, and the lack of research on the cumulative safety of the full pediatric schedule. As ASD prevalence continues to rise at an unprecedented pace, clarifying the risks associated with cumulative vaccine dosing and timing remains an urgent public health priority.”

The paper lists the following authors: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; John S. Leake, MA; Simon Troupe, MPH; Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C; Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA; M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD; Breanne Craven, PA-C; Mila Radetich; Andrew Wakefield, MBBS; and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH.

Most Studies Indicate a Vaccine Association

The McCullough Foundation examined more than a hundred publications that evaluated links between vaccination and neurodevelopmental outcomes.

Most of them pointed to vaccines being the problem.

The authors write:

“Of 136 studies examining childhood vaccines or their excipients, 29 found neutral risks or no association, while 107 inferred a possible link between immunization or vaccine components and ASD or other neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).”

In other words, nearly four out of five studies reviewed showed some level of correlation between vaccine exposure and neurodevelopmental changes.

No Long-Term Study of the Full Vaccine Schedule Exists

The report reveals that safety testing has never evaluated the cumulative vaccine program that children actually receive.

“To date, no study has evaluated the safety of the entire cumulative pediatric vaccine schedule for neurodevelopmental outcomes through age 9 or 18 years. Nearly all existing research has focused on a narrow subset of individual vaccines or components—primarily MMR, thimerosal-containing, or aluminum-adjuvanted products—meaning that only a small fraction of total childhood vaccine exposure has ever been assessed for associations with ASD or other NDDs.”

Each vaccine is licensed individually, but children are exposed to dozens in combination.

This is a major regulatory gap that undermines every “safe and effective” claim made about the schedule as a whole.

Unvaccinated Children Reported to Have Better Overall Health

The authors highlight a subset of comparisons between vaccinated and completely unvaccinated populations.

“Twelve studies comparing routinely immunized versus completely unvaccinated children or young adults consistently demonstrated superior overall health outcomes among the unvaccinated, including significantly lower risks of chronic medical problems and neuropsychiatric disorders such as ASD.”

These findings show a reproducible pattern across independent datasets.

That suggests vaccine exposure correlates with poorer long-term health outcomes.

Authors Argue Vaccine Ingredients Can Damage the Brain

The report analyzes the biological plausibility of vaccine-related neuroinflammation.

“Antigen, preservative, and adjuvant (ethyl mercury and aluminum) induced mitochondrial and neuroimmune dysfunction, central nervous system injury, and resultant incipient phenotypic expression of ASD.”

They describe a cascade in which aluminum and mercury trigger oxidative stress and mitochondrial injury in susceptible children.

This is offered as the mechanistic foundation for their broader argument.

Timing and Clustering of Shots Said to Heighten Risk

The authors also show that timing is critical—that multiple shots at once magnify danger.

“Clustered vaccine dosing and earlier timing of exposure during critical neurodevelopmental windows appeared to increase the risk of ASD.”

They argue that vaccine-induced immune stimulation during rapid brain growth in childhood can lead to chronic inflammation.

Autism Surge Tracked Alongside Expanded Vaccine Mandates

The paper draws attention to the timing between federal liability protection for manufacturers and rising autism rates.

“The most salient feature of this steeply rising trend of autism incidence and prevalence is that it began shortly after the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) in 1986… Since then, the number of new vaccines on the childhood schedule has greatly proliferated from 12 shots in 1986 to 54 shots in 2019.”

The authors link legal immunity for manufacturers to rapid schedule growth.

This is evidence that financial and regulatory incentives expanded exposure while suppressing safety accountability.

Bottom Line

The McCullough Foundation report lays out multiple powerful arguments that challenge decades of public-health assurances:

most reviewed studies show a possible link;

unvaccinated children fare better;

cumulative schedule testing is absent;

vaccine ingredients and timing may trigger neuroinflammation;

and the surge in autism parallels expansion of the vaccine schedule.

The report’s scale and the reputations of its authors ensure its arguments will expose the significant dangers posed by vaccines.

If even part of what the report alleges is accurate, it suggests that modern public health policy has neglected the most consequential safety question of our time: What happens when the cumulative biological burden of vaccination collides with the developing human brain?

